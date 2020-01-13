Steph Mcgovern is set to return to our television screens later this month to present a new BBC series focused on helping viewers live a healthier life. And in the show, the broadcaster - who gave birth to her first child in November - will discuss lots of important issues to improve your diet, fitness and health. During a new interview with The Times, the 37-year-old BBC Breakfaster reporter was asked about her own personal experience with body image, and how it affected her when she started her career in television.

Steph Mcgovern gave birth to a girl in November

"People started calling me fat and, because I have quite a large jaw, they called me Desperate Dan," she explained. "You try and be tough, but when they get specific about things you never even thought of, it's hurtful. I started thinking negatively about my body in a way I never had before." She began working as a producer before presenting on shows such as BBC Breakfast and Watchdog. Meanwhile, later this year, Steph will start her own chat show on Channel 4 in April.

MORE: Rachel Riley reveals how she celebrated her first birthday as a mum

During one episode, Steph visits a scientist where she submits an analysis of her faeces in order to find out more about the bacteria which lies inside her gut. Noticing the amount of "unhealthy" food she consumes, the TV presenter knew things had to change when she was pregnant. "I eat crap to keep me going when I'm working very early, but I was genuinely upset and embarrassed by what they found in my poo," she added.

The journalist has teamed up with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall for new series

"I consider it my job to be well informed and good at what I do, but I realised that, looking after myself, I was doing a terrible job. And then of course I got pregnant and you have to take the life of your child very seriously. It's not all about you and cutting corners because you are tired." However, Steph also noticed that fitness became paramount during pregnancy. "Pregnancy used to be called confinement," she confessed. "But actually you need to be active and fit, and I would recommend it to any woman."

MORE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals he's on daddy duties in the cutest post

The journalist welcomed her daughter with her girlfriend on 4 November. At the time of the announcement, Steph told her Twitter followers: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."The little girl is the first child for Steph and her partner, however they have yet to release her name or a photo.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.