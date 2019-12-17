Denise Welch looks incredible! The 61-year-old has been working hard to maintain her slim figure over the past few years, having lost two stone in just two months by following the LighterLife diet plan. As a result, the star has never felt more confident on the beach and has been sharing some stunning swimsuit photos on Instagram of herself during her holiday in Barbados over the past week. Most recently, the mother-of-two posted a picture of herself wearing a vibrant orange swimming costume, as she posed in front of a flower wall backdrop. "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.. well, it's not to be fair!" the star wrote alongside the image. Many of Denise's followers were quick to compliment her figure, with one writing: "You go girl! Looking absolutely fabulous," while another wrote: "Wow, you are an inspiration lovely lady." A third added: "Looking good girl! Love your posts, always so uplifting and positive! Lots of love."

Denise Welch showed off her incredible figure in a swimsuit during her holiday in Barbados

While Denise feels more confident in a swimsuit following her weight loss, the star's main priority when it came to losing the pounds six years ago was her health. Talking to HELLO!, the Loose Women panelist explained: "I had only put on two stone, but only – for me that's a lot. It's not just the aesthetic aspect but my breathing was impaired, and my osteoarthritis had really flared up. It's not just about looking okay in a bathing costume but it's about the health reasons." She added: "I've got a lower back problem, and I was told by my osteopath that if I was two stone heavier the problems would be worse. So it's very much the health things as well. I am in a good place and I have a good relationship with my body. It does what it's got to do."

Denise lost two stone after following the LighterLife lifestyle plan

On following the LighterLife lifestyle plan, Denise said: "The thing with LighterLife is that I learnt how to change my relationship with food so that food doesn't rule my life as it were, and as a result of that I still eat the things that I like, I still like to have fish and chips and I still like to have pies but I can make a decision when I have them, rather than turning to them when I have an emotional need or void to feel which is what I think a lot of people do. And what I did with alcohol, and when I took that out of my life, I saw myself on a very rocky road doing that to food, and that's when I turned to LighterLife."

