Shannen Doherty has revealed the devastating news that her cancer has returned – three years after she was given the all-clear. The Charmed actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 then went into remission in 2017. However, during an emotional interview with ABC that aired on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Shannen admitted that she discovered she has stage four of the disease in February last year but decided to keep it private. She confessed that the only reason she is sharing the news now is because it is likely to be made public in court papers that are part of her ongoing lawsuit against insurance company State Farm over damage to her home from the 2018 Wolseley wildfire.

"It’s going to come out in a matter of days or week that I am Stage 4, my cancer came back and that’s why I am here," the 48-year-old said. "It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I'm petrified. I'm pretty scared." She added that she was most worried to tell her mother, Rosa, and her husband, film producer Kurt Iswarienko. "My mum is a ridiculously strong courageous human being. So is my husband, but I worry about him," she said.

Speaking about her diagnosis, she added: "I'd rather people hear it from me. I don't want it to be twisted, a court document. I want it to be real and authentic. I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me."

Shannen was told her cancer had returned around the same time her former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry died suddenly following a stroke in February 2019. She had been filming the reboot and saw his death as a reason to continue with the show despite her own diagnosis. "Why wasn't it me? It was so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was seemingly healthy to go first," she said. "It was really shocking and the least I could do to honour him was to do that show. I still haven't done enough in my opinion."

The actress documented every bit of her cancer battle with her fans on social media. During Breast Cancer Awareness month in October 2017, she shared a heartbreaking picture showing the extent of her hair loss during chemotherapy. "This image is so personal to me," she wrote in the caption. "I had started chemo. Was using a cold cap in hope to not lose my hair. End result was clumps in my hands. I was sick, felt like I was losing myself. Gained people and lost people. Got weak and got strong. Felt ugly and yet more beautiful inside than I had ever felt before."

She added: "I remember this like it was yesterday, like it was a minute ago. Cancer has so many phases. Shock, denial, acceptance, anger, resentment, rebellion, fear, appreciation, beauty. Remission. Even then, the phases keep coming. Cancer is with you forever. Those who have experienced it know that even after you've kicked its ass, it still impacts you, in good ways and bad. You still go through the roller coaster of emotions. You still need support and love. And you can still grasp life and live, live, live."

