Shannen Doherty, 52, details heartbreaking funeral plans amid cancer battle

In a heartbreaking admission, Shannen Doherty, 52, opened up about her thoughts on her funeral plans amidst her ongoing battle with cancer.

In a candid episode of her podcast “Let’s Be Clear,” the Charmed star shared her feelings about who she wants, and more significantly, does not want, at her funeral.

Facing her illness with remarkable openness, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum expressed her desire to keep her funeral free of those she feels don't genuinely care for her.

“There’s a lot of people that I think would show up that I don’t want there,” she revealed to her guest and best friend Chris Cortazzo, who is also the executor of her will.

© Getty Actress Shannen Doherty is battling stage 4 breast cancer

Her concerns stem from the belief that some may attend her funeral not out of genuine affection but due to social obligation or appearances.

“I don’t want people to be crying or people to privately be like, ‘Thank God that bitch is dead now,'” Shannen stated, emphasizing her wish for an end-of-life celebration filled with love and authenticity.

© Instagram The actress gave a difficult glimpse of her treatment back in January

She yearns for a gathering that truly reflects the relationships she cherished, rather than a display of superficiality or pretense.

Her battle with cancer has been a public and challenging journey. Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, Shannen experienced a brief remission in 2017 after undergoing chemotherapy.

© Getty Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko

However, in 2019, she shared the devastating news that her cancer had returned and progressed to stage 4. The disease has since metastasized, affecting her brain and bones.

Amidst her health struggles, Shannen also endured personal turmoil in her marriage.

She revealed that she discovered her husband of over a decade, Kurt Iswarienko, was allegedly having an affair right before undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor.

© Darlene Hammond 17th March 1992: L-R: American actors Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, and Jennie Garth, from the television series 'Beverly Hills, 90210,'

Although Kurt denied the allegations, the couple separated in January 2023, and Shannen filed for divorce in April of the same year.

Shannen's past conflicts with her Charmed co-stars have also resurfaced. Alyssa Milano, a former co-star, admitted in 2021 to regretting their long-standing feud and has since reached out to Shannen.

In contrast, Holly Marie Combs alleged in December 2023 that Alyssa was the reason behind Shannen's exit from the show. These strained relationships might influence who Shannen chooses to exclude from her funeral.

