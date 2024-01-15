Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shannen Doherty, 52, details heartbreaking funeral plans amid cancer battle
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Shannen Doherty, 52, details heartbreaking funeral plans amid cancer battle

The Charmed star is battling stage 4 breast cancer

shannen 1
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
Share this:

In a heartbreaking admission, Shannen Doherty, 52, opened up about her thoughts on her funeral plans amidst her ongoing battle with cancer. 

In a candid episode of her podcast “Let’s Be Clear,” the Charmed star shared her feelings about who she wants, and more significantly, does not want, at her funeral.

Facing her illness with remarkable openness, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum expressed her desire to keep her funeral free of those she feels don't genuinely care for her. 

“There’s a lot of people that I think would show up that I don’t want there,” she revealed to her guest and best friend Chris Cortazzo, who is also the executor of her will. 

Actress Shannen Doherty arrives at American Cancer Society's Giants of Science Los Angeles Gala on November 5, 2016 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Actress Shannen Doherty is battling stage 4 breast cancer

Her concerns stem from the belief that some may attend her funeral not out of genuine affection but due to social obligation or appearances.

“I don’t want people to be crying or people to privately be like, ‘Thank God that bitch is dead now,'” Shannen stated, emphasizing her wish for an end-of-life celebration filled with love and authenticity. 

Screenshot form a video shared by Shannen Doherty on Instagram in June which captures her in the process of her radiation treatment for her breast cancer© Instagram
The actress gave a difficult glimpse of her treatment back in January

She yearns for a gathering that truly reflects the relationships she cherished, rather than a display of superficiality or pretense.

Her battle with cancer has been a public and challenging journey. Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, Shannen experienced a brief remission in 2017 after undergoing chemotherapy. 

Shannen Doherty, Kurt Iswarienko arrives at the Hollywood Unites For The 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), A Program Of The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) at Walt Disney Concert Hall on September 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko

However, in 2019, she shared the devastating news that her cancer had returned and progressed to stage 4. The disease has since metastasized, affecting her brain and bones.

Amidst her health struggles, Shannen also endured personal turmoil in her marriage.

 She revealed that she discovered her husband of over a decade, Kurt Iswarienko, was allegedly having an affair right before undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor. 

17th March 1992: L-R: American actors Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, and Jennie Garth,© Darlene Hammond
17th March 1992: L-R: American actors Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, and Jennie Garth, from the television series 'Beverly Hills, 90210,'

Although Kurt denied the allegations, the couple separated in January 2023, and Shannen filed for divorce in April of the same year.

Shannen's past conflicts with her Charmed co-stars have also resurfaced. Alyssa Milano, a former co-star, admitted in 2021 to regretting their long-standing feud and has since reached out to Shannen. 

In contrast, Holly Marie Combs alleged in December 2023 that Alyssa was the reason behind Shannen's exit from the show. These strained relationships might influence who Shannen chooses to exclude from her funeral.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S.  Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more