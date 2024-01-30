Shannen Doherty shares 'miracle' update amid new cancer treatment after heartbreaking funeral plans

Shannen Doherty has finally received some good news amid her ongoing battle with cancer after being diagnosed in 2015.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is currently on a new infusion treatment plan after revealing in November that her Stage 4 breast cancer had metastasized to her bones – just five months after announcing it had spread to her brain.

But now, the 52-year-old is feeling positive after her new treatment yielded some "miracle" results.

Speaking to her radiation oncologist, Dr. Amin Mirhadi, on the latest episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast, Shannen said: "I'm on a new cancer infusion and after four treatments, we didn't really see a difference, and everybody wanted me to switch.

"I just kinda was like, 'We're gonna keep going with this and see.' And yeah, after the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier."

She continued: "Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, 'Let's keep going.'"

"And that it's actually breaking down that blood-brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, 'I'm gonna give her a break.'"

She added: "Sometimes you're looking for miracles in all the wrong places and they're right in front of your face."

Shannen admitted that seeing some positive results has helped her to remain hopeful as she continues her cancer battle.

"Every day is a gift and there are so many new things in the works that I think hope is always there. I think it's so important," she said.

"Listen, I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don't know. I can die walking outside of my house and a tree falling on me or a bus hitting me, whatever. Or I can die of cancer.

"But all I can do is live each day in as much as a positive manner with hope as I can and embrace it and feel like, 'Wow, I get to wake up again today, what can I do?'"

She added: "I believe that positivity that you bring into your life, I think it helps with your whole body. I think that it helps you fight the cancer. Mind over matter a little bit."

Following Shannen's initial diagnosis, she revealed that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes and as a result, she had a mastectomy and underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

In 2017, she went into remission, but sometime in 2019, the cancer returned as metastatic Stage 4 breast cancer, meaning it had spread to other parts of her body beyond the original source of the tumor.

In June 2023, Shannen revealed on Instagram that she had undergone surgery in January to remove a brain tumor, which she named Bob.

Shannen's positive update comes after she expressed her desire to keep her funeral free of people she feels don't genuinely care for her.

"There's a lot of people that I think would show up that I don't want there,” she revealed to her podcast guest and best friend Chris Cortazzo, who is also the executor of her will.

“I don’t want people to be crying or people to privately be like, ‘Thank God that [expletive] is dead now.'"

