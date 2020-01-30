On Wednesday evening's episode of Easy Ways to Live Well, TV presenter Steph McGovern tried out a fun way to keep fit while pregnant. The show followed the star as she tried out a belly dancing class – complete with sequinned skirt – during her pregnancy in 2019. Steph welcomed a baby girl with her partner in November and recently left her role on BBC Breakfast to start a new Channel 4 news programme this spring. Belly dancing might not be the first workout that comes to mind for pregnancy fitness, but it's actually a fantastic low impact exercise – and Steph loved it!

Looking like a pro in her black T-shirt and leggings with a pink sparkly dancing skirt, Steph got stuck into learning belly dancing moves from the teacher. Knee drops, chest pops and shoulder shimmies – the presenter tried all the sassy moves which are great for cardiovascular fitness.

Steph learning how to belly dance

"As a lower impact form of exercise, there's little danger of injury," said Steph. "What's more, it does wonders for your pelvic floor muscles – and apparently that's something I'm going to be grateful for come delivery time."

According to the NHS, belly dancing is a brilliant workout for all ages. The combination of music and exercise can help lift your mood and the aerobic workout helps improve flexibility and core strength. Adding a hand-held veil to the dance can also increase strength in the upper body, arms and shoulders.

Steph, 37, hasn't yet revealed the name of her daughter, however, she announced her happy news via her Twitter page in November. “Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter," she wrote. "Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."