Former Coronation Street star Tisha Merry has revealed her fears about going bald following her diagnosis of iron-deficiency anaemia. The actress opened up about her health issues on her YouTube channel, sharing that she felt very unwell two years ago. The actress said: "My lips were a funny colour, I was dizzy a lot, really tired but the main thing I noticed, the biggest symptom was loss of hair." The actress noticed strands of hair falling out in the shower and although being diagnosed with anaemia put her mind at rest about many of her symptoms, it didn't help her to address the hair loss, so she started searching for a solution.

Tisha told her fans: "I was so paranoid about it and I was trying all sorts of different things to kind of thicken it up again. Obviously I was on iron tablets, but I came across biotin. I think I went on forums and started researching what supplement helped hair growth and the thing I noticed that was in every product was biotin. I take an array of different supplements but this one is the one I’ve noticed works the most."

The 26-year-old is best known for playing Steph Britton on the ITV soap between 2013 and 2017, returning briefly to the cobbles in 2018. She has been in a relationship with her former co-star, Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Hobbs, since last year. The couple now lives together in the home Alan formerly shared with his ex-wife, another former Corrie actress, Lucy-Jo Hudson. Tisha was the picture of happiness earlier this week as she and Alan shared a series of photos from their romantic winter break to the Dominican Republic.

She posted a picture of herself in a gorgeous white bikini and matching cover-up on a beach swing, which she captioned: "The world is a playground, and life is pushing my swing." The glamorous actress had previously shared a series of snaps of herself by the pool, holding what looked like an iced fruit drink, wearing a skimpy black bikini and smiling, on which Alan commented: "Stunning." The 37-year-old, who joined the Coronation Street cast back in 1998, also posted photos of himself enjoying his time abroad, including one where he was surrounded by palm trees.

