Adele has been making headlines following her recent weight loss, and on Saturday, the star turned heads as she attended her best friend Laura's wedding in London. The Hello hitmaker looked stylish dressed in a white ribbed T-shirt which was tucked into a floral skirt, showcasing her tiny waist, in photos that were published in the Daily Mail. The star completed her look with a pair of nude heels and a white chain bag, while she clutched onto a white fascinator. Adele also got up to sing at the wedding, with photos of her on stage with fellow singers Florence Welch and Jessie Ware, appearing over social media. She entertained guests with some of her classic hits, including Rolling in the Deep.

Adele was pictured at her friend's wedding looking slimmer than ever

The Someone Like You singer has known Laura since her school days, with the pair both attending the Brit School in south London. Adele has previously opened up about her friend on social media, as she detailed her struggles with postpartum psychosis, and encouraged others to get help if they were feeling any of the symptoms. In 2018, she shared a photo of them together, and wrote: "This is my best friend. We have been friends for more of our lives that we haven't. She had my beautiful godson six months ago and it was the biggest challenge of her life in more ways than one. She has written the most intimate, witty, heartbreaking and articulate piece about her experience of becoming a new mum and being diagnosed with postpartum psychosis. Mamas talk about how you're feeling because in some cases it could save yours or someone else's life. Link in my bio to Laura's story."

The Hello hitmaker has lost seven stone after transforming her lifestyle

Adele has had an incredibly busy start to the year, and enjoyed hanging out with fellow celebrities, including the Kardashians and Reese Witherspoon, last week at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscar's afterparty in LA. The star was pictured with a showbiz journalist at the event, and once again fans were quick to observe her weight loss. Adele has lost seven stone after transforming her lifestyle, and is said to have shed the pounds after changing her diet and working out regularly. Her former personal trainer, Camilla Goodis, gave an insight into how she lost the pounds while chatting on Lorraine in January. "She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet," she told host Lorraine Kelly. "It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing."

Camila – a Pilates trainer – has trained Adele alongside Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field. On working with the star, she added: "When she came for a work out I didn't know it was her and when she left I thought : 'Oh it looks a little bit like Adele. She looks amazing – she's changed her lifestyle and diet.'" The star is also said to have been working out with US trainer Dalton Wong over the past few months to help with her weight loss. Dalton has trained the likes of Jennifer Lawrence.

