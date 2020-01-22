Adele has been making headlines following her impressive weight loss, after photos were published of the star looking noticeably slimmer while on holiday in the Caribbean over the Christmas period. The Hello singer is said to have shed seven stone after transforming her lifestyle, and her former personal trainer has given an insight into how she lost the pounds. Chatting on Lorraine, Camila Goodis revealed that she has cut her calorie intake down to 1,000 calories a day, as well as sticking to daily workouts. "She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet," she told host Lorraine Kelly. "It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing."

Adele has lost seven stone after transforming her lifestyle

Camila – a Pilates trainer – has trained Adele alongside Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field. On working with the star, she added: "When she came for a work out I didn't know it was her and when she left I thought : 'Oh it looks a little bit like Adele. She looks amazing – she's changed her lifestyle and diet." The star is said to have been working out with US trainer Dalton Wong over the past few months to help with her weight loss. Dalton has trained the likes of Jennifer Lawrence.

The Hello singer kickstarted her diet by cutting down to just 1,000 calories at the beginning

After the star shared a photo of her slimmed-down figure on Instagram, she was inundated with messages from her fans, with one fan writing: "CONGRATULATIONS on your healthy weight/size!" while another follower told her, "Girl u look great." One fan said: "Adele looked hot anyway, now look at her!!!" Her weight loss following after her separation from husband Simon Konecki, following three years of marriage. The pair began dating in 2011, and welcomed their son Angelo, now seven, the following year.

Back in 2017, the Someone Like You singer hit back at online trolls who compared her Grammy's look to Princess Fiona from Shrek. Adele told her audience in Perth, Australia: "I wore this dress, right, everyone said I looked like Fiona. I don't [expletive] care. It was Givenchy couture! They can say what they want." According to Metro, she also remarked: "I worked out. Obviously I'm a large lady and I like eating food very much, but I was working out twice a day to fit into that Givenchy dress because it was quite tight."

