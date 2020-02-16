Victoria Beckham's family were there to support the former Spice Girl on Sunday morning as she showcased her latest VB AW20 collection during London Fashion Week. Shortly before the show started, David Beckham shared a sweet photo on Instagram of himself with their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper, who were dressed up and ready to sit on the FROW. Harper looked incredibly grown up wearing a printed maxi dress, with her long hair tied styled in a bun. "Show time @victoriabeckham. My babies looking pretty cool right now," David wrote alongside the picture. Fans were divided as to who Harper looked most like, with many taking to commenting on the picture. "Harper looks so much like you there," one wrote, while another agreed: "Harper looks like her dad." However, others thought the little girl resembled her mum, with one fan commenting: "Harper looks just like Victoria."

Fans couldn't decide which parent Harper Beckham looked most alike

One person missing from Victoria's fashion show was the couple's oldest son, Brooklyn. The budding photographer is currently working abroad, but he sent his mum a sweet message letting her know that he was thinking of her. Taking to Instagram, Brooklyn shared a picture of the pair of them when he was a little boy, and wrote: "Love you mum," accompanied by a red love heart.

Victoria Beckham's family came out to watch her fashion show during LFW

Victoria's show was attended by key figures in the fashion industry, including Britsh Vogue editor, Edward Enninful, and US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who joined the Beckham family in the FROW. Victoria's parents, Jackie and Tony, and David's mum Sandra, were also present. The latest VB collection was inspired by "gentle rebellion" and Victoria opened up about what motivated her in a post on Instagram. She wrote: "This season I was thinking about the tension between refinement and rebellion. I was inspired by different ideas of women - different characters, different moments and different attitudes - but with no restrictions. The overriding sentiment that we don't have to follow the rules, that we can be our own instincts. Be spirited." She added that "the silhouette has evolved with a newness, a freshness," while: "classic heritage fabrics are rethought, shapes and combinations are remixed."

Harper with David on the way to the fashion show

In 2017, Victoria was honoured an OBE for her services to the fashion industry, being handed the accolade by Prince William during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. After the ceremony, where she was joined by husband David and her parents, Jackie and Tony Adams, she said: "It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today. I'm proud to be British, honoured and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge. If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things. I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband; without their love and support, none of this would be possible."

Victoria's fashion empire also boasts a secondary diffusion line Victoria, Victoria Beckham. Famous fans of her label include her close friend Eva Longoria, Meghan Markle, and fellow A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively, as well as The Voice UK host Emma Willis - who more often than not is seen rocking a VB trouser suit on the days she presents live TV.