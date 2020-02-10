﻿
Adele showcases seven stone weight loss at Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Oscars afterparty

Adele has lost seven stone after changing her lifestyle

Hanna Fillingham

Adele turned heads on Sunday night as she stepped out to attend Jay-Z and Beyoncé's star-studded Oscars afterparty. The Hello hitmaker looked incredible as she posed for a picture with TV journalist Kinga Rusin on the night, dressed in a form-fitting pink leopard print dress, which cinched in at the waist to showcase the star's slim figure. Adele looks sensational with her auburn hair styled in a chic up-do, and accessorised with oversized hoops, while her makeup consisted of a smoky eye and defined brow. Other A-listers in attendance at the event, held at Chateau Marmont, included Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Na wczorajszej prywatnej imprezie ‪Beyoncé‬ i Jaya Z rozmawiałam z Adele o... butach (Adele na zdjęciu po zrzuceniu chyba z 30kg!), a ‪Jay Z‬ uczył mnie imprezowego układu tanecznego. Wiem, że brzmi to surrealistycznie. Ale posłuchajcie od początku... Tylko ok. 200 osób, na małej,  klubowej przestrzeni, z najlepszą muzyką, z zakazem robienia zdjęć (powyższe to wyjątek poimprezowy). Ulica zamknięta i pilnie strzeżona, wejście kuchennymi drzwiami, żeby nie dało się nikogo sfotografować. Impreza, na której wszyscy mogą się wyluzować i zaszaleć! Każdy dostaje na wejściu ... kapcie (nie weszłam w tę opcję) i bawi się bez skrępowania do białego rana. Zaczęło się od rozmowy z Adele o moich szpilkach (namawiała mnie na kapcie które sama miała na nogach). Szczerze, nie poznałam jej bo jest teraz szczupła jak przecinek! Gadałyśmy zaśmiewając się do momentu kiedy powiedziała jak się nazywa...😉 Rozmowa z Adele była przepustką do miłej konwersacji z ‪Rihanną‬. A później już było totalne szaleństwo! ‪Jay Z‬ uczył mnie układu tanecznego (bezskutecznie bo skomplikowany, ale za to było śmiesznie), ‪Beyoncé‬ patrząc na mój brokatowy, świecący garnitur stwierdziła ze śmiechem że ją przyćmiłam (miała na sobie ciemnogranatową, welurową suknię), z Leo DiCaprio tańczyłam przez chwile za rękę (taka była konwencja, a ja stałam obok), otoczony wianuszkiem dziewczyn Bradley Cooper posyłał mi uśmiechy, ale chyba dlatego że jego też rozśmieszył mój taniec z Jayem Z. Klan Kardashianek (Kim, Kourtney, Khloe) bawił się we własnym gronie. ‪Kanye West‬ i ‪Travis Scott‬ wzięli udział w radosnym jam session gospodarzy. Popis na scenie dał Puff Daddy, a pod sceną parkietem zawładnęli jego synowie. Charlize Theron zaproponowała mi kawałek pizzy, kiedy z ciekawością zajrzałam do pudełka które niosła (do jedzenia była do wyboru pizza, kawior, ostrygi lub homary). W towarzystwie Lany del Rey był reżyser Jo Jo Rabbit - Taika Waititi, z nim rozmawiałam najdłużej, o jego filmie, który uwielbiam. Zapomniałam o paru osobach: Margot Robbie, Adriana Lima, Jessica Alba, Reese Whiterspoon‪,‬ Jeff Bezos, Timothe Chalamet, Spike Lee... Ot, takie zwykłe przyjęcie 😉. Do hotelu wróciłam ‪o 7:00‬...

Adele looked incredible at the Oscars afterparty

The star has lost an impressive seven stone after transforming her lifestyle, and has been making headlines as a result. While she has been keeping a low profile, the mother-of-one was pictured over Christmas on holiday in the Caribbean, where she looked slimmer than ever. The award-winning singer is said to have shed seven stone after changing her diet and working out regularly. Her former personal trainer, Camilla Goodis, gave an insight into how she lost the pounds while chatting on Lorraine in January. "She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet," she told host Lorraine Kelly. "It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing."

adele-weight-loss-transformation

The Hello hitmaker has shed seven stone after transforming her lifestyle

Camila – a Pilates trainer – has trained Adele alongside Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field. On working with the star, she added: "When she came for a work out I didn't know it was her and when she left I thought : 'Oh it looks a little bit like Adele. She looks amazing – she's changed her lifestyle and diet.'" The star is also said to have been working out with US trainer Dalton Wong over the past few months to help with her weight loss. Dalton has trained the likes of Jennifer Lawrence.

After Adele shared a photo of her slimmed-down figure on Instagram, she was inundated with messages from her followers, with one fan writing: "CONGRATULATIONS on your healthy weight/size!" while another follower told her, "Girl u look great." One fan said: "Adele looked hot anyway, now look at her!!!" Her weight loss following after her separation from husband Simon Konecki, following three years of marriage. The pair began dating in 2011, and welcomed their son Angelo, now seven, the following year.

