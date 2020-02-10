Adele turned heads on Sunday night as she stepped out to attend Jay-Z and Beyoncé's star-studded Oscars afterparty. The Hello hitmaker looked incredible as she posed for a picture with TV journalist Kinga Rusin on the night, dressed in a form-fitting pink leopard print dress, which cinched in at the waist to showcase the star's slim figure. Adele looks sensational with her auburn hair styled in a chic up-do, and accessorised with oversized hoops, while her makeup consisted of a smoky eye and defined brow. Other A-listers in attendance at the event, held at Chateau Marmont, included Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba.

Adele looked incredible at the Oscars afterparty

The star has lost an impressive seven stone after transforming her lifestyle, and has been making headlines as a result. While she has been keeping a low profile, the mother-of-one was pictured over Christmas on holiday in the Caribbean, where she looked slimmer than ever. The award-winning singer is said to have shed seven stone after changing her diet and working out regularly. Her former personal trainer, Camilla Goodis, gave an insight into how she lost the pounds while chatting on Lorraine in January. "She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet," she told host Lorraine Kelly. "It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing."

The Hello hitmaker has shed seven stone after transforming her lifestyle

Camila – a Pilates trainer – has trained Adele alongside Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field. On working with the star, she added: "When she came for a work out I didn't know it was her and when she left I thought : 'Oh it looks a little bit like Adele. She looks amazing – she's changed her lifestyle and diet.'" The star is also said to have been working out with US trainer Dalton Wong over the past few months to help with her weight loss. Dalton has trained the likes of Jennifer Lawrence.

After Adele shared a photo of her slimmed-down figure on Instagram, she was inundated with messages from her followers, with one fan writing: "CONGRATULATIONS on your healthy weight/size!" while another follower told her, "Girl u look great." One fan said: "Adele looked hot anyway, now look at her!!!" Her weight loss following after her separation from husband Simon Konecki, following three years of marriage. The pair began dating in 2011, and welcomed their son Angelo, now seven, the following year.

