Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton has paid an emotional tribute to the Love Island presenter following the news of her death. Taking to Instagram, the model posted a picture of the pair of them looking relaxed on holiday, and wrote alongside it: "My heart is broken we had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking."

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton shared a heartbreaking tribute to the star following her death

Lewis continued: "I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud every day. I love you with all my heart." In December, Caroline was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend at her London home, but had attended court to enter a plea of not guilty on 23 December. The judge refused to remove bail conditions preventing her from contacting her partner, although Caroline's defence had argued that she should be granted access to see Lewis again. Despite the ban, Lewis publicly reached out to Caroline on Valentine's Day. He shared a picture of the, both on Instagram, and wrote: "Happy Valetnine's. Love you."

The Love Island star died on 15 February

Caroline's family announced the tragic news to BBC on Saturday, saying: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time." The star's lawyer later confirmed that the 40-year-old took her own life. Since the devastating news, many famous faces have taken to social media to pay public tributes to the former Strictly winner, while Love Island was cancelled on Saturday night as a mark of respect. ITV released a statement on Twitter, which read: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much-loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore – who was standing in for Caroline for the winter series of the ITV2 show – also responded to the star's death. In a heartbreaking message on Twitter, she wrote: "I'm trying to find the words but I can't." This was accompanied by a photo of herself and Caroline, with a poem which read: "To lose someone so special is really hard to bear, it hardly seems believable, that you're no longer there, you left us far too early, before your time it seems, and now you'll never have the change to fulfil all those dreams. However hard is it though, we'll take comfort in the thought of all the memories we have and the happiness you brought. You always lived life to the full, but ours won't be the same, until the day when we can see your smiling face again."