Maya Jama channels Princess Diana's iconic black velvet gown at the 2020 BRITs

Didn't Maya Jama look incredible at the Brit Awards on Tuesday night? The BBC Radio 1 host was pictured arriving at The O2 for the star-studded awards ceremony wearing a beautiful black velvet gown that was reminiscent of Princess Diana's iconic 'revenge dress'.

Modifying the classic LBD for the red carpet, the figure-hugging number from AloNuko featured off-the-shoulder straps, a thigh-high split and a long train, and she teamed it with black silk gloves, matching heels and added a touch of sparkle with diamond accessories. As well as a sparkly bracelet, the star also rocked a black clutch with a statement clasp and delicate drop earrings that were on full display with her dark hair tucked behind her ear.

Considering Maya's ex Stormzy was also in attendance at the Brit Awards, can you think of a better dress to wear? Posting a video that showed off her outfit on Instagram, Maya wrote: "Back and I’m Better." Delighted with her look, her followers were quick to shower the 25-year-old with compliments, with Ella Balinska writing: "hoooold on a hot second," and singer-songwriter Jessie Ware adding: "Alright Jessica rabbit!!!"

Eagle-eyed royal fans also may have noticed the likeness of Maya's gown to the one Princess Diana wore back in 1994 that was later dubbed the 'revenge dress.' From the statement off-the-shoulder straps to the velvet material and the fitted silhouette, the similarities are uncanny! The late Princess wore the Christina Stambolian dress to a Serpentine Gallery summer party on the same evening a documentary aired in which Prince Charles admitted to his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Even all these years later, this just goes to show how timeless and on-trend Prince William and Harry's mother was with her fashion choices.

Later on Tuesday evening, Maya swapped the black number for another pretty dress, this time a colourful mini. For the Universal Music after party at The Ned, the brunette beauty rocked a sparkly blue and white dress that depicted clouds, blue skies and cupids. Instead of the black studded heels she was seen wearing on the red carpet, she opted for matching blue fluffy shoes and added a sparkly box clutch.

