Renee Zellweger has been busy promoting her award-winning film Judy, and was scheduled to go to Japan for the premiere, ahead of its cinema debut over there on Friday. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus threats, the premiere was cancelled, and instead the star took interviews from local media outlets via Skype. Renee isn't the only celebrity who has been unable to travel for work. Saoirse Ronan was also set to visit Japan for Little Women, which has been cancelled, while the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, which is out in early April, has postponed its Chinese premieres until further notice.

Renee Zellweger's appearance in Japan for the Judy premiere was cancelled due to coronavirus fears

Judy has received rave reviews from audience members and critics, and as a result, Renee won a number of accolades during awards season. The star took home the Best Actress award at the Oscars, and took the opportunity to pay tribute to the late actress Judy Garland, as she reflected on how Judy, as many people's hero from all walks of life and from different generations, had reunited everyone. The Bridget Jones actress ended her emotional speech by saying: "Miss Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us, and this is certainly for you. I am so grateful. Thank you so much, everybody. Good night. Thank you."

The talented actress won an Oscar for her role as Judy Garland

As well as an Oscar win, Renee also scooped Best Actress at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actor Guild Awards, the BAFTAs, the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, the Atlanta Film Critics Circle, and the British Independent Film Awards, to name but a few. While at the BAFTAs in London, Renee met the Duchess of Cambridge in the winners' room after the ceremony. Kate was pictured chatting to the Bridget Jones star, and they spoke about their joint appreciation for the UK. Kate asked Renee: "Do you like the UK?" to which the star replied: "I love it!" The Duchess also asked the star whether she had a break from filming, with Renee telling her that she was working on several projects right now.

Fans weren't just excited about Renee and Kate's interaction, but the actress' mini-reunion with her Bridget Jones co-star Hugh Grant. Hugh – who played Daniel Cleaver in the hit films – went up on stage after Renee picked up her BAFTA, telling her: "First of all, well done Jones. That was a very, very silly little dress, I thought." Renee later responded to the comments made by Hugh in the winners' press conference at the awards, telling HELLO! and other reporters: "It was pretty cool wasn't it? That's really, really cool."

