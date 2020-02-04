On Sunday night, Hollywood royalty met with members of the royal family at the BAFTAs, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat among the stars of the big screen at the star-studded event. And as always, Prince William and Kate went to talk to the winners after the ceremony, including Renee Zellweger, who won Leading Actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the film biopic Judy. Kate was pictured chatting to the Bridget Jones star, and they chatted about their joint appreciation for the UK. Kate asked Renee: "Do you like the UK?" to which the star replied: "I love it!" The Duchess also asked the star whether she had a break from filming, with Renee telling her that she was working on several projects right now.

Watch Hugh Grant make reference to Bridget Jones at the BAFTAS

Kate Middleton and Renee Zellweger chatted at the BAFTAs

Fans weren't just excited about Renee and Kate's interaction, but the actress' mini-reunion with her Bridget Jones co-star Hugh Grant. Hugh – who played Daniel Cleaver in the hit films – went up on stage after Renee picked up her BAFTA, telling her: "First of all, well done Jones. That was a very, very silly little dress, I thought."

Renee won the Leading Actress BAFTA for her role in Judy

Renee later responded to the comments made by Hugh in the winners press conference at the awards, telling HELLO! and other reporters: "It was pretty cool wasn't it? That's really, really cool." On winning her BAFTA, the 50-year-old told HELLO! how she came to embrace the iconic role of Judy Garland. "First I thought it was a crazy idea, and it made me kind of laugh, and made me very curious, and I called David Livingstone who was the producer and asked him what he was thinking and he said 'just read it and we'll talk'" she explained. "I knew so little about the circumstances that Judy was grappling with towards the end of her life… and I loved the idea that Rupert and David wanted to contextualise the circumstances so that we could better understand what, not the icon, not the performer, not the movie star Judy Garland was going through but the human being, and what that experience might look like behind closed doors, off the stage, away from the glitter, when a human is just struggling to get by and to do her best, and to find happiness, and that intrigued me."

Renee continued: "I love the opportunity that we had to sort of show the entirety of the experience, because I think it's impossible to fully appreciate how extraordinary she was without knowing what it is that she had to overcome again, again and again in order to continue to perform, in order to take care of herself, and that to me makes her for the ages and joining that team of people who wanted to celebrate her, I'm telling you was one of the great privileges of my life and how could I not?"

