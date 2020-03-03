Kate Ferdinand has taken to social media to reveal some very exciting news to fans, especially those whose New Year's resolutions centred around keeping fit! "Today is the day. So excited that my @dare2b_sports fitness edit is available to shop now. Visit dare2b.com to check out my selection," she wrote. From the patterned vests to the squat-proof leggings and colourful sports bra, we predict the collection will be a huge hit with fans. Not only are all items pretty and practical, but they are also all very reasonably priced - we want the entire collection!

Kate looked stunning in a pair of leggings and jumper from her new edit

With her blonde hair tied back into a low ponytail and a flawless makeup look, Kate looked chic as she modelled some of the items from her collection. If you want to copy her style, the 28-year-old was wearing three-quarter length black leggings covered in a subtle grey molecular print. With an elastic waistband and lightweight fabric, they are a bargain at just £28. She teamed them with a pale grey workout jumper, also £28, that features sweat-wicking fabric and a crossover hood.

Black molecular print leggings, £28, Dare 2b

Other activewear items we're keen to get our hands on include the blue and orange print sports bra with a price tag of £21, the £56 waterproof jacket with a statement pink botanical print and the £18 blue striped T-shirt. For those who prefer classic styles over bold colours, there are also plenty of items to pick from, including a chic pair of black and white leggings for £35.

Lightweight grey hoodie, £28, Dare 2b

Fans rushed to congratulate Kate on the announcement, with one writing: "Can’t wait to get some of this once baby is here," while another said: "Oh fantastic. Congratulations." The former TOWIE star, who married footballer Rio in 2019, regularly delights fans by posting her workouts on Instagram, many of which are alongside her husband. One of her most recent videos showed the blonde beauty's HIIT workout, or high-intensity interval training, which included jumping squats and lunges. She explained in the caption: "These are the sort of workouts I do once or twice a week, when I’m on holiday or am short of time. I warmed up for 2-3mins. Each exercise 40secs working‼" We wonder if she'll wear her new collection for her next workout.

