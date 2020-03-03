Olly Murs has credited his new girlfriend Amelia Tank as the reason behind his recent body transformation. The Voice UK judge, who confirmed his romance at the start of the year, revealed how his girlfriend, who is a bodybuilder, became his unofficial personal trainer and wrote him a nutrition plan. "Well she's not a personal trainer but she's done bikini competitions in the past and she does train a lot, but she is actually my personal trainer. In more ways than one," he told Heart Breakfast hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Tuesday.

Olly Murs is dating bodybuilding champion Amelia Tank

"She's brilliant and she's been absolutely fantastic," he added. "She just gave me that extra little bit of encouragement and she says, 'it's not up to me to do it, you've got to be able to do it yourself. You've got to get up to do it every day.' So I was like, 'okay I will.' So she did this little nutritional plan for me and I just went out and did it and I loved it. And I still love it now."

Last month, the singer shared two photos taken just seven weeks apart – much to the surprise of his fans! Olly then went on to speak about the impact his weight loss has had on his wellbeing. "You know what, I did it all just for my mind," he explained. "It was nothing to do with looking great. I mean, I know it's nice to post some like that, but it was more just to show people you can do it if you put your mind to it and I genuinely, I just feel great.

The singer recently unveiled his body transformation on Instagram

"I was too overweight, I was grumpy and I wasn't myself and I thought, 'why was this?' and I thought 'this is because I wasn't training enough and not feeling good in myself,' so I went to the gym, got myself fit and I feel great now." Amanda then remarked: "I never thought you were a big person before then. You never struck me as that but there is a difference and you do look better." To which, Olly replied: "You know what I just held it well, I carried it well. And people never really saw it."

It's clear how much Amelia has helped the former X Factor star. The 27-year-old is a city worker and body builder from Plymouth. She trains twice a day, three times a week, including weight lifting and high intensity training. She also completed the 2013 London Marathon. Amelia came first in the Bikini Tall and Miss Model category in the 2019 Miami Pro Champions, then also won the Bikini Babe Tall Class in the Pure Elite competition.

