Denise van Outen has revealed that she has quit drinking alcohol after she used it as a coping mechanism following a painful foot injury. The Masked Singer star admitted that she turned to alcohol after she broke her foot and spent four months feeling "miserable". She told Closer magazine: "I broke my foot and it really had a negative effect on my life. I was all geared up for doing (the musical) Chicago, and I was gutted to have to pull out. From then on, I sat on my bum for four months - I was so miserable, I put on weight and I lost my confidence. I didn't want to do anything. I was eating fish and chips and drinking wine and thinking ‘What’s the point in being healthy?’"

Luckily for Denise, she was able to pull herself out of her depression. She continued: "It got to the point where I just thought, 'I don’t want to feel like this, I want to go into my late forties feeling fit, healthy and amazing', so I started to make a lot of changes. People started to say I looked better and I felt brighter."

The actress admitted that her party girl days are well and truly behind her and she doesn't care that she's now called "boring" by her friends. "I've done the party girl thing – I partied so hard in my 20s and 30s," she added. "It’s not for me anymore – if I'd have carried on partying hard now into my 40s, it would have been quite tragic really. The best thing is that on a night out nowadays, I remember everything and I’m back in bed at a reasonable time. When people saying to me, 'You’re boring', I just think, 'No, I feel great, actually.'"

Denise's healthier approach to life could also have something to do with her boyfriend, City trader Eddie Boxshall, 45, who she has been dating since 2014 following her divorce from Lee Mead, who she shares daughter Betsy with. The couple moved in together last year and Denise has said she "couldn't be happier".

