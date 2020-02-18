In the wake of TV presenter Caroline Flack's untimely death, Eastenders actress Patsy Palmer took to social media on Monday to reveal how she has handled her struggles with mental health. The Instagram picture showed the 47-year-old sitting cross-legged on the floor in a meditation pose with cream knitted cushions and wooden wall hangings in the background. In the candid caption, she wrote: "Meditation has saved my life. At times my mind is fast & furious. It tells me lies" and continued by stating: "You can choose joy in any situation. It’ll take time. It is magic. I love my practice. I’m so grateful."

Commenting on her own mental health struggles, she said: "We all go through bad stuff. For me I have been there. I have been where too many do not come back from. Let that sink in. I’m grateful for asking for help...It’s a strength not a weakness. We are all human beings. There is no exclusivity to death we will all leave at some point. We are all one and should be helping each other not hating each other."

Finally, she spoke about Love Island presenter Caroline Flack who sadly took her own life at the age of 40 on Saturday. "@carolineflack it wasn't the answer it was a reaction to people's mindless interference into a damaged heart which they have no business in." The passionate post clearly struck a chord with many of her followers, with praise including: "So grateful for your words" and "I so agree. Thank you for sharing." Meanwhile, others took the opportunity to ask questions about her meditation journey, with one enquiring: "Where did you start with meditation? I feel like this would be beneficial for me and I don’t know where to start."

Patsy also paid tribute to Caroline when the news broke, sharing a picture of the star alongside the caption: "Waking up to this news today has broken my heart. @carolineflack you were such a fun-loving woman. Professional, beautiful the world at your feet. I don’t know if it’s this industry and the way people feel they can try to destroy people publicly or maybe something else. Whatever you felt we have all been there. This is too much now, so many beautiful souls are leaving too fast. RIP & your spirit will never be forgotten. I hope your family will be left alone in peace."

