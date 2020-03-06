Lisa Faulkner dresses beloved pet dog in a seriously adorable little outfit

Lisa Faulkner took to Instagram on Friday to share the most adorable video of her pet dog Rory, and she'd even decked her beloved pooch out in a bright pink onesie! In the video, shared on Instagram, little Rory can be seen trotting along on a woodland walk, and Lisa can be heard admitting that her dog is "annoyed" at her for putting it in the outfit. The talented chef admits: "She's so cross with me because I put her in the pink coat." We have to admit, we wouldn't be able to resist putting Rory in such a sweet outfit either!

Lisa loves the great outdoors, and often shares photos of her beloved Schnauzer out on walks in the countryside, however, the pooch was nowhere to be seen when the former EastEnders star enjoyed a girls' weekend away to the Cotswolds recently. Joined by a group of her famous best friends – including Amanda Holden, Tamzin Outhwaite, Sarah Parish, Angela Griffin and Tracy Ann Oberman – Lisa and her nearest and dearest shared photos of their luxury trip to Soho Farmhouse, and by the looks of it, the gang had the best time ever!

Lisa's pet looked so adorable!

Tamzin even captioned one photo of their staycation: "THE BEST TONIC EVER!!!! When you finish an intense period of work and you are spinning plates just trying to keep it all going... and THEN you remember your girls' weekend that @noholdenback planned in Nov 1903, and it’s here upon us," revealing that the incredible getaway had been planned for quite some time.

Lisa and her friends on their girls' weekend away

In agreement, Lisa told her followers: "As @glamzin said in her post friends really are the best tonic. Spent such a lovely weekend with my friends laughing out loud most of the time. Thank you, you rays of sunshine @theangelagriffin @tracyanno @noholdenback @yoga_with_victoria @sarahparish23 @glamzin and all of our boys."