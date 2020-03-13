Doctor who contracted coronavirus reveals what it's really been like day-to-day Learn more about the symptoms of COVID-19

With the nation in the grip of coronavirus (COVID-19), the NHS has been sharing frequent updates on dealing with the illness as the outbreak continues to grow and the government rushes to implement their response. Coronavirus itself is spread via droplets from the nose and mouth and can be transmitted on to the hands and passed on via a simple handshake.

People have been warned to stay at home for seven days if they have either a high temperature and/or a new continuous cough. "Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital," the NHS website explains. "You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you're staying at home."

Over the past week, a Spanish doctor – who has been diagnosed with coronavirus - has chronicled his symptoms in a series of social media updates. Dr Yale Tung Chen has confirmed that he caught the infection whilst treating patients at a hospital in Madrid. Taking to his Twitter page, Dr Chen has been sharing pictures of his ultrasounds scans of his lungs and has described how each symptom has been affecting his body.

Day one – 9 March

"Day 1 after #COVID diagnosis. Sore throat, headache (strong!). Dry cough but not shortness of breath. No lung US abnormalities. Will keep a #POCUS track of my lungs. #coronavirus @TomasVillen @ButterflyNetInc."

Day two – 10 March

"Day 2 after #COVID diagnosis. Less sore throat, cough and headache (thank God!), still no shortness of breath or pleuritic chest pain. #POCUS update: small bilateral pleural effusion, thickened pleural line and basal b-lines (plaps). #coronavirus @TomasVillen @ButterflyNetInc."

Day three – 11 March

"Day 3 after #COVID diagnosis. No sore throat/headache. Yesterday was cough day, still no shortness of breath/chest pain. Diarrhoea started, lucky cough got better. #POCUS update: similar effusion, seems less thickened pleural line + no b-lines (PLAPS). #mycoviddiary."

Day four – 12 March

"Day 4 after #COVID diagnosis. More cough and tiredness (very badly), still no dyspnea /chest pain. #POCUS update: Right side on resolution, Left side a more thickened pleural line + 2 subpleural consolidations. #mycoviddiary."

Day five – 13 March

"Day 5 after #COVID diagnosis. Less cough and tired, still no dyspnea/chest pain. #POCUS update: Effusion resolved, as subpleural consolidations spread bilaterally on both posterior lower lobes. Started on HCQ yesterday. #mycoviddiary."

So what are the early warning signs?

Health officials say the most common symptoms of coronavirus infection usually include a cough, a high temperature and shortness of breath.

Are there any other symptoms?

Some patients may have muscle pains, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea. Is there any treatment for coronavirus? At the moment there is currently no specific treatment for coronavirus. "Antibiotics do not help, as they do not work against viruses," the NHS website reads. "Treatment aims to relieve the symptoms while your body fights the illness. You'll need to stay in isolation, away from other people, until you have recovered."

You can treat yourself for flu by getting rest and staying warm. Taking paracetamol can also help lower your temperature and treat any aches. Also, drinking plenty of water will help avoid dehydration.

When should I call 111?

The NHS advises those cannot cope with their symptoms at home should telephone the line or if your condition worsens.

