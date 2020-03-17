Davina McCall reveals she won't eat Easter eggs unless they're made out of quinoa

Davina McCall follows a strict diet and exercise routine in order to maintain her physical and mental health, but sticking to healthy foods is not an easy feat around Easter. The Masked Singer judge - who recently announced she will host health and fitness festival WellFest in the UK this June - told HELLO! what her children think about exercise and why Easter is the most difficult time of year for her.

Davina recently announced she will host health and fitness festival WellFest in June

A whole host of mouth-watering chocolate treats are descending on the shops and supermarkets which can only mean one thing - Easter is coming. While that's great for picking up those late-night snacks, it is not helpful if you've cut added sugar out of your diet like Davina. She explained: "I massively fell off the wagon last year but I have eliminated added sugar from my diet as of January." While that seems like an enormous task for those with a sweet tooth, she added it has become easier over time. "The craving sweet stuff every day has changed. It was hard to give up again - it took three or four weeks to get over that craving and not get a little something of chocolate at the petrol station or supermarket," she said.

So the real question is, what does she do around Easter? The 52-year-old told HELLO! there is only one condition under which she'll eat Easter eggs, and you might be surprised by what it is. "I will not be eating any Easter eggs unless it is made out of quinoa. Easter is the classic time when I do a massive relapse and I don't want that to happen," she said - we admire her dedication!

Although the sugar-free diet is not a rule in her household, she revealed her three children Holly, 18, Tilly, 16, and Chester, 13, are not massive fans of sugary foods anyway. "My son still has quite a sweet tooth but my two girls are quite content," she said, and they even take a keen interest in their mother's workouts. Speaking of her home fitness routine, Davina said her girls regularly gatecrash her sessions. "My eldest one is very into her fitness now. What's been good is that I have never forced them into doing it, I've tried to do it by attraction rather than promotion so they'll think: 'that looks fun, I think I'll join her.'" What a healthy household!

Assuming WellFest goes ahead in June following the outbreak of the coronavirus, Davina said her three kids will be there to support her: "All my friends, all my kids, everyone I know is coming." At the event, they'll have the opportunity to get stuck into fitness classes with the likes of Joe Wicks, known as 'The Body Coach', and Chloe Madeley as well as wellness talks with This Morning's Dr Zoe Williams.

