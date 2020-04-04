Amanda Holden shares hilarious workout video you need to see to believe The Britain's Got Talent judge certainly brightened up our Saturday

Amanda Holden has given herself the best chance of starting a new viral trend after she shared a hilarious video of her outdoor workout. The Britain's Got Talent judge added some fun to her fitness by running, leaping over logs, doing cartwheels and roly polys – all while in slow motion! Captioning the clip she uploaded to Instagram on Friday, Amanda wrote: "Six million dollar Man D #wecandoit." Her followers certainly loved her spin on exercise, with one commenting: "I love this, just made my day," another said: "This is hilarious, thank you for making me laugh." While a third appeared very impressed considering Amanda only recently broke her leg. "Impressive after your leg surgery. Glad it's healing nicely," they wrote.

Amanda Holden's slow-motion workout is amazing

The Heart FM radio star has been keeping her followers thoroughly entertained while the nation remains on lockdown amid COVID-19. But on Wednesday, she used her platform to raise awareness for an important cause. Posing outside with a blossom tree behind her, Amanda dressed down with her blonde hair styled in tousled waves and mirrored sunglasses - but it was her casual black slogan tee that was particularly notable. It was emblazoned with white writing that read: "It's not about you," and it aimed to encourage people to show their support for the NHS.

Amanda Holden is showing her support for the NHS

The garment was created by Tina Wilson, Founder of Wingman, which is a matchmaking app in which people can set up a profile for their friend explaining their best qualities before finding them a date. The underlying message of the shirt is to be selfless, and that is exactly why Amanda chose to wear it. Alongside the picture, she wrote: "wingmanapp support the #nhs @nhsmillions." NHS Million is a non-profit campaign set up by staff to celebrate the NHS, which is especially important amid the coronavirus crisis. How thoughtful!

