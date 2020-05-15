There's only so many boxsets we can watch or DIY jobs we can take on to try and keep ourselves entertained during coronavirus lockdown. Thankfully, social media has come to the rescue and there are some fun challenges doing the rounds that are a surefire way to keep boredom at bay. With so many to choose from, we've picked our top five for you to try. Go on, you know you want to…

#PhilCollinsCupboardChallenge

This has to be our favourite social media challenge so far – and it's all about timing! The gist of this is to recreate the iconic drumming sequence from Phil's track In The Air Tonight with the doors of your kitchen cupboards – essentially, anything that slams. Amanda Holden has even given it a go, and she nailed it! First comes a little dance for the camera, then just as the drums kick in, Amanda expertly slams shut her cabinets completely in time. Watch below.

Amanda Holden expertly slams those cupboard doors!

#PillowChallenge

This is a great challenge for fashionistas. While it's certainly not new, seeing how creative people can be with a simple pillow is incredible. Basically, all you need is an everyday pillow which you can jazz up however you see fit. You then strategically place said pillow on your body, as if you are wearing a mini-dress, and hold it in place with a fabulous belt. Then, strike a pose! Celebrity fans include Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Michelle Geller and even Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha.

If Halle Berry can do it...

#FliptheSwitch

This is a really fun one to do with a member of your household – while in quarantine anyway. You need to have the Drake song Nonstop playing in the background (the lyrics 'I just flipped the switch' actually inspired the TikTok challenge). Usually, a little dance or some sort of movement is performed for the first few seconds before the lights are switched off and quickly switched back on again. When light is returned, the people in the video have swapped clothes. It makes for some pretty fun viewing, especially when it's Jennifer Lopez swapping her white, cut-out dress with fiancé Alex Rodriguez! Gordon Ramsay also tried the challenge with his daughter Tilly, swapping his jumper for a low-cut blouse! Watch below.

Alex Rodriguez tries JLo's dress on for size

#DontRush

This is a great challenge to do virtually with your friends. Many people will use a makeup brush like a wand and show themselves in some sort of 'undone' state before pushing the brush up against the camera. In a split second, the brush is removed and the person has transformed into how they feel most glam. Obviously, these transformations take longer than a second, but that's the beauty of the 'magic' tool used as you get ready once the camera is off and then edit the clips together. You also need to have Don’t Rush by Young T & Bugsey playing in the background. The cast of Orange is the New Black put their own spin on it. Watch below.

Orange is the New Black put their own spin on #DontRush

