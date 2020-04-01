﻿
meme-fun

The best self-isolation memes to keep you entertained while on lockdown 

Turn that quarantine frown upside down...

Leanne Bayley

There haven't been many giggles since the UK went into lockdown in March but at least you can count on social media memes to make you smile while you're in COVID-19 quarantine. Whether it's jokes about homeschooling, being together with your other half 24/7, looking awful on your morning conference calls or just the number of times you've gone to the fridge, these are our favourite memes since we self-isolated… 

The best meme for fed up wives…

meme-wives

The best meme for horoscope fans… 

meme-horoscope

The best meme for party animals…

meme-vegas

The best meme for obsessive cleaners… 

meme-cleaning

The best meme for office conference calls woes… 

meme-zoom

The best meme for work meeting lols… 

meme-lols

The best meme for social butterflies… 

meme-social-butterflies

The best meme for cabin fever… 

meme-cabin-fever

The best meme for your future self… 

meme-future-self

The best meme for laziness…

meme-laziness

The best memes for fashion fans...

meme-fashion

More on:

More about coronavirus

More news