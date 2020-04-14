Amanda Holden has found a way to keep fit and have fun during lockdown. The Britain's Got Talent star recently shared two videos with fans, one showing her practising cartwheels with youngest daughter Hollie, and another captured post-run. The mum-of-two showcased her incredibly toned stomach in a bikini top and shorts as she played in the garden with eight-year-old Hollie. "#Easter #cartwheel context. Who did it best?" she captioned the clip. Both mother and daughter impressed with their gymnastics display, and viewers took to the comments section to cast their vote. "I think you win Amanda for still managing to do cartwheels in the first place. I couldn't!" one wrote. A second added: "Amazing cartwheel Amanda, hats off to you, but sorry HRH was simply perfect!"

WATCH: Amanda Holden practises cartwheels in the garden with daughter Hollie

Amanda, 49, works hard to maintain a daily fitness routine, practising yoga and going for a run every morning. But the star doesn’t believe in restricting herself. "You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don’t diet," she previously told the Mail Online. Instead, the BGT judge prefers to follow an all-round healthy lifestyle, rather than fall into the pattern of crash diets. "I go to a fitness camp in Portugal before the live shows. I'm a vegetarian, so for me it's lots of avocado, chickpeas, and quinoa salads as well as hikes and boxing. It's really good for your mindset, rather like unplugging your computer and plugging it back in."

She continued: "I practise a form of yoga, which is more to do with breath control and strength than getting sweaty, and I run every morning, but I love a glass of wine and going out."

Amanda shares two children with husband Chris Hughes; Hollie and 14-year-old Lexi. The couple were married at Babington House in Somerset on 10 December 2008.