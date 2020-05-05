The weighing scales for your bathroom that Amazon reviewers describe as 'a no-brainer’ And they’re less than £30

While the most important thing is looking after our physical and mental health during coronavirus lockdown, for you that could mean staying in shape. It’s to be expected that many of us will gain weight during this time, but if you want to avoid doing so while you’re stuck at home, it might be wise to invest in some good bathroom scales to keep you on track and feeling healthy.

Of course, it’s important not to focus too much on the number on the scales - but a good set will help you know what’s normal for you, and keep an eye on whether you’re losing or gaining weight. It’s recommended that you weigh yourself once a week, at the same time. Doing this will ensure you get an accurate measurement, and hopefully encourage you not to stress too much about the number that comes up.

When it comes to buying scales, accuracy is key. Some cheaper models can fluctuate, and it’s important to make sure you get the same reading every time - which is where these digital bathroom scales from Amazon come in. They’ve been given thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers thanks to the precision measuring, sleek design and high visibility display - and incredibly, they’re available for less than £30.

Active Era digital bathroom scales, £26.99, Amazon

Shoppers rave about them in the reviews. One wrote: “I weigh each week at a very well known slimming class. This nationally recognised slimming organisation has the most accurate electronic scales. They have to. The Active Era scales exactly match my weight taken at the slimming club class. So accuracy is proven.”

Another added: “They are bang on when it comes to accuracy and for the price, I struggle to see how they could be matched.”

Best of all, unlike many other homeware buys they’re currently fully in stock. We’re adding straight to our basket!

