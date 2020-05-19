Gary Barlow has come a long way since embarking on his journey to better health. The Take That star took to Instagram this week to document his progress, posing outside the family home in one of his old suit jackets. The grey garment is visibly hanging off the music star, highlighting the amount of weight Gary has lost in recent years. "Well this is a nice start to the day," the 49-year-old captioned the candid snapshot. "I was just having a little clear out of a wardrobe and found this beauty circa 2003. Need I say anymore #barlowsbootcamp."

Gary's new healthy outlook incudes food planning, healthy eating, frequent exercise, yoga and meditation, and he often shares his top tips and advice with his fans on Instagram. In a 2018 interview Gary opened up about his weight struggles in the wake of Take That's split in 1996. He admitted he did not leave his house for months at a time, with the longest spell being six months.

"The one thing I discovered was that I had put weight on… and a few less people recognised me. The more weight I put on, the more invisible I was and this happened over a two-year period and it was fantastic. By the time I hit 17st 2lbs I was unrecognisable and in heaven because no one recognised me," he said during an appearance at the Cheltenham literature festival.

"The good thing about me is that I do have a stop button. I do at the right point, usually, stop. That's why I've never had a problem with alcohol or anything like that. It just took me a little bit longer with this stop button than it normally did."

The former X Factor judge further explained to the Radio Times that his weight gain was "a form of depression". "You know what, it wasn't about food," he told the publication. "Well, it was about food obviously, because I was shoving it in my mouth, but it was more about a reaction to who I'd been. I'd decided, 'OK, nobody wants me but I don't want to do it anyway, and to make sure I don't do it again, this is how I'm going to look.'"