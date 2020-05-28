Billie Eilish responds to trolls by stripping off in new short film 'Not My Responsibility'

Billie Eilish is continuing to use her platform to raise awareness on important issues. The singer responded to constant trolling about her appearance by making a powerful short film called Not My Responsibilty that has gone viral.

The 18-year-old slowly strips off her clothes while her own narration plays over the top, alongside her own music. The narration explore body shaming.

Billie responds to body shamers in her new short film

"Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?" she narrates.

"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed layers, I'm a slut. Though you've never see my body, you still judge it - and judge me for it. Why make assumptions about people based on their size?"

Billie takes off her clothes until she is left in black bra, sinking beneath water and disappearing completely while bubbles rise, as she continues: "We decide who they are. We decide what they're worth. If I wear more, if I wear less - who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

It's not the first time Billie has tackled body shaming. Earlier this year, opened her world tour with a powerful statement with clips from the same video. And she revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that she has previously suffered with body dysmorphia, a complex disorder characterised by the idea that one's physical appearance is somehow wrong.

"I've never felt comfortable in really tiny clothes," she said. "I was always worried about my appearance. That was the peak of my body dysmorphia."

With this in mind, it's of extra importance that Billie's words in this video are heard - nobody should have any opinions on her body.