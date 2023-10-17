David Beckham's smile makeover: before and after photos

From stellar football perfomances to a journey down style memory lane, there was a lot to enjoy in Netflix's Beckham documentary, but we spent much for the four-part series marvelling at how much David Beckham's teeth have changed over the years.

While the 48-year-old has always been an extremely attractive man, in the footage from his younger years, David's smile was significantly less 'Hollywood', whereas now he has a gleaming white smile a movie star would be proud of.

We spoke to top dentist, Dr. Anmar Alhussaini of the Paramount Medical Centre for his opinion on what David Beckham has had done to his teeth.

© Ted Blackbrow/Daily Mail/Shutterstock David Beckham in 1996, pre-dental work

David Beckham's teeth: what has he had done?

"David Beckham has undergone various dental procedures to enhance the appearance of his teeth," confirms Dr. Anmar.

"While the specifics of his dental work may not be publicly disclosed in detail, it is evident that he has had multiple cosmetic dentistry treatments to achieve his current smile. Some of the procedures that are commonly associated with celebrity dental makeovers include teeth whitening, straightening, veneers, and cosmetic bonding."

Has David Beckham had his teeth whitened?

David Beckham's teeth looking noticeably whiter in more recent years, with Dr. Anmar explaining: "Teeth whitening is one of the most straightforward and common cosmetic dental procedures.

© Andy Hooper/Daily Mail/Shutterstock David Beckham in 1998

"It involves using bleaching agents to remove stains and discoloration from the teeth, resulting in a whiter and brighter smile. This procedure is commonly used to enhance the aesthetics of the teeth and create a more youthful appearance."

Has David Beckham had braces?

David's teeth certainly look straighter now than they did in the nineties, but we never saw the football icon wearing braces.

© Mark Campbell/Shutterstock David Beckham in 2001

Dr. Sahil Patel of the Marylebone Smile Clinic suspects that the star underwent some realignment of his teeth, explaining: "David Beckham suffered from crooked teeth in his youth - in particular his upper teeth were crowded, meaning there was not enough space for them.

"He underwent braces/orthodontics later in life and it appears he experienced some relapse of his teeth thereafter. This is when the teeth move/drift back to their original position after braces."

© Shutterstock David Beckham in 2004

Dr. Anmar agrees, adding: "Beckham likely underwent orthodontic treatment, such as braces or clear aligners, to correct misaligned or crooked teeth. This orthodontic work can help achieve a more even and uniform smile, correcting issues like crowding, spacing, or misalignment."

Has David Beckham had veneers?

Though straighter and whiter, David Beckham's teeth still look a similar shape to they did when he was in his teenage years, so it's more likely he had cosmetic bonding than veneers.

© London Entertainment/Shutterstock David Beckham in 2005

"Dental bonding is a procedure where a tooth-coloured resin is applied to the teeth and then shaped and polished," explains Dr. Anmar. "It's often used to repair minor imperfections, such as chipped or slightly misshapen teeth, providing a more cohesive and attractive smile."

Veneers are a more permanent option, creating a uniform smile – think Miley Cyrus' teeth and you'll be along the right lines.

© South Beach Photo/Shutterstock David Beckham in 2018

"Dental veneers are thin shells, usually made of porcelain, that are custom-made to cover the front surface of the teeth," sayd Dr. Anmar. "Veneers can improve the shape, colour and alignment of teeth, creating a natural and aesthetically pleasing appearance. They are often used to address a range of cosmetic issues, from stained teeth to minor misalignments."

© Shutterstock David Beckham in 2019

That said, the footballer suffered a scary snowboarding accident in 2017, smashing his front tooth, so it's likely at least one of his front teeth is an implant. "David had a traumatic snowboarding injury, which significantly damaged his front tooth. He is likely to either have a bridge or an implant to replace it."

Now you know what David Beckham has done to his teeth