Simon Cowell has revealed exactly how much weight he's lost since adopting a vegan diet in 2019 – and the results are insane! The Britain's Got Talent judge has shed an incredible four stone in just 12 months, and he isn't letting lockdown give him an excuse to pile the weight back on! Speaking to Terri Seymour on Extra, he said: "I think I have dropped, since I started this diet a year ago, 60 pounds. I’m doing a bit of cooking. I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet. The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza… That’s the number one thing I miss."

Simon Cowell has lost four stone in 12 months!

Sharing his advice on coping during the lockdown, Simon revealed it's all about sticking to a routine. He said: "Most importantly, occupy your mind. You have to stick to a routine. Fortunately, with things like with Zoom, you stay in touch with the world, keep motivated, come up with ideas… I never get this time, normally."

Simon has been relishing spending more time with his son Eric – who he shares with partner Lauren Silverman – and revealed the fun activities they have come up with to occupy their time. He added: "I was concerned how [Eric] was going to cope with all of this. He has been absolutely amazing… He is still able to do schoolwork, and now we are camping on the weekends in the garden." Speaking about sleeping in tents outside, Simon added: "Lauren, the first time, 11 o’clock said, 'I can’t deal with this'… and I said 'No, we are staying outside.'"

Simon Cowell has been camping with son Eric in lockdown

Simon previously revealed that he has cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread and gluten from his diet. The star was advised to do so by a specialist, who also told him to cut down on the amount of alcohol he had been consuming. He told Extra: "I went to see this guy who's very well-known. And he said to me, after doing some blood work, 'You can't have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten."

Simon Cowell pictured in 2018

Simon's lifestyle overhaul was inspired after his health scare in 2017 when he fell down the stairs at his London home due to low blood pressure. The incident saw him hospitalised, and he later spoke about how the accident had been a wakeup call. Talking to The Sun, Simon said: "Sometimes we get a reminder that we're not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock. They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to take good care of myself to sort that out. After all, I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever."

