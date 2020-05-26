How Geri Horner is staying fit in the countryside during lockdown The former Spice Girl has been cycling during lockdown

Geri Horner took to Instagram on bank holiday Monday to share snaps from her idyllic bike ride around the English countryside. Embracing the warmer weather, the former Spice Girl kept cool in a white lacy top, denim shorts, and trainers - perfectly coordinated with her white bicycle and matching helmet. Geri and her husband Christian have two homes: a country estate near Banbury and a second home in Hertfordshire. By the looks of Geri's latest Instagram posts, it looks as though the family are currently residing in lockdown at their country estate, so we reckon Geri has been spending her days cycling around the Oxfordshire countryside.

Geri headed out on on a bike ride on bank holiday Monday

Captioning the photo: "I want to ride my bicycle, I want to ride my bike," Geri's 1million followers were quick to praise the singer. "Looking great as always darling G. Enjoy your time with your family," wrote one. "Scream If You Wanna Go Faster vibes," added another - referencing one of Geri's songs. The mum-of-two is often revered for her toned physique and has also been keeping fit by going on walks with her daughter Bluebell, 14, and son Monty, three. A fan of yoga, we predict Geri will be donning her Sweaty Betty sports bra and tights, which are adorned with a Union Jack print, as another means of keeping fit.

Geri has also been going on walks with her family

During lockdown, the singer has been working from home in her make-shift office. It looks as though she has set up camp in an outhouse in the garden, with green wooden panelling on the walls and glass patio doors with matching green frames. Inside, Geri works from a rustic metal circular table and a metal chair with a wooden base which looks as though it would have originally been used as a garden chair. Geri has made the space extra homely by adding two paintings of flowers in metal frames on the walls, a large candle and a photo frame to the desk.

