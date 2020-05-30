Simon Cowell has revealed that he does a gruelling 150 push-ups each morning. The 60-year-old made the revelation when speaking on Britain's Got Talent spin-off Unseen Bits, and it's no wonder that the doting dad has shed a whopping four stone recently. Simon explained that he performs the move: "150 times before I come to work, in about three goes."

The music mogul recently opened up to his good friend Terri Seymour for Extra about his workout and diet regime during lockdown, saying: "I think I have dropped, since I started this diet a year ago, 60 pounds. I’m doing a bit of cooking. I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet."

He also offered some advice for others self-isolating, saying: "Most importantly, occupy your mind. You have to stick to a routine. Fortunately, with things like with Zoom, you stay in touch with the world, keep motivated, come up with ideas… I never get this time, normally."

Simon also revealed that he was worried about his son Eric, and how he would take to the coronavirus restrictions. "I was concerned how [Eric] was going to cope with all of this," He explained. "He has been absolutely amazing… He is still able to do schoolwork, and now we are camping on the weekends in the garden."

Speaking about sleeping in tents outside, Simon confessed: "Lauren, the first time, 11 o'clock said, 'I can't deal with this, we're going back inside'... and I said 'No, we are staying outside.'"

Simon previously revealed that he has cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread and gluten from his diet. The star was advised to do so by a specialist, who also told him to cut down on the amount of alcohol he had been consuming. He told Extra: "I went to see this guy who's very well-known. And he said to me, after doing some blood work, 'You can't have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten'."

