Simon Cowell reveals he has been camping with son Eric during lockdown - but Lauren Silverman is not a fan

Simon Cowell has opened up about life during lockdown with partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric, revealing that they have recently been camping outside – something Lauren is not a fan of.

Speaking to good friend Terri Seymour on Extra, the 60-year-old spoke about his son Eric and how he had been coping with the situation. He said: "I was concerned how [Eric] was going to cope with all of this. But he has been absolutely amazing… He is still able to do schoolwork, and now we are camping on the weekends in the garden."

Speaking about sleeping in tents outside, Simon confessed: "Lauren, the first time, 11 o'clock said, 'I can't deal with this, we're going back inside'... and I said 'No, we are staying outside.'"

On what other activities he has been doing since self-isolating in his mansion, the America's Got Talent judge said: "I'm doing a bit of cooking, I'm exercising, funnily enough, more during this period as well. Still sticking to the diet so I do feel good at the moment."

Eric has continued to do schoolwork during the lockdown

"The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza... That's hard because it's the number one thing I miss," he added.

After Terri noted that he looked slimmer than ever, Simon said: "Yeah, I think I've dropped since I started this diet over a year ago… I think 60 pounds."

Simon previously revealed that he has cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread and gluten from his diet. The star was advised to do so by a specialist, who also told him to cut down on the amount of alcohol he had been consuming. He told Extra: "I went to see this guy who's very well-known. And he said to me, after doing some blood work, 'You can't have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten'."