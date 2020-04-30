Simon Cowell has been keeping a low profile during the lockdown but on Thursday, the X Factor star appeared on Good Morning Britain via a video link to wish Captain Tom Moore a happy 100th birthday. The Britain's Got Talent judge looked slimmer than ever as he appeared in footage from his home in Malibu, where he is currently isolating with girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son Eric. Host Piers Morgan revealed that Simon had told him that it had been difficult juggling all his shows remotely, and that he had been working harder than ever, but that the dad-of-one was nonetheless "enjoying the challenge". Simon also told Piers that he felt "very fortunate" to be isolating in the sunshine.

VIDEO: Simon Cowell wishes Captain Tom Moore a happy birthday

Simon Cowell saluted Captain Tom in his birthday message

The America's Got Talent judge was one of the many stars to wish Captain Tom many happy returns on his special day. In the video, Simon said: "Hello Captain Tom, this is Simon Cowell. I hear it's your 100th birthday and I want to say that in itself is remarkable. Happy Birthday. But I also want to congratulate you on everything else you are doing for the country at the moment. You are a total inspiration. I was going to say you're a national hero, I think you're a world hero." He continued: "Keep doing this please, for the next 100 years. Sending you all my love. Have the most amazing day and once again, thank you for everything you're doing for so many people. I salute you, sir."

The X Factor star is isolating in Malibu with girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son Eric

Simon has been keeping a low profile while in lockdown but did appear in a short video posted on his Instagram account earlier in the month, to support Children's Hospital Week. The TV personality's fans were left shocked by the 60-year-old's slim arms, and many commented on the post. "Omg Simon the weight you've lost :O you didn't need to x," one wrote, whilst another one said: "Hope you are ok Simon my fave, you are looking very slim!" The media mogul has lost so much weight that last year rumours flew around that Simon had had a gastric band fitted. Speaking to Best magazine, he revealed: "People have said, 'Oh, he's had a gastric band fitted' – but I haven't. If I had, I would admit to it."

