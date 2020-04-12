Fans left shocked as Simon Cowell shows off slim bare arms in new picture Simon Cowell has lost 20lbs since 2017 by following a very strict diet

It's no secret that Simon Cowell has been living a healthier life since he suffered a health scare in 2017, where he fell down the stairs as a result of low blood pressure. The music mogul has lost a total of 20Ibs in over two years by following a very strict diet which cuts out fatty foods, sugar and certain drinks.

And even though his followers have seen those results over the years, on Saturday they were left shocked when the 60-year-old shared a close-up picture of himself with his slim arms in full view.

The father-of-one shared the snap in support of Children's Hospital Week. "Hello everyone, I hope you are all well and keeping safe. I wanted to let everyone know it's #ChildrensHospitalWeek. Children's hospitals need our help now more than ever, join me in supporting @cmnhospitals during #childrenshospitalsweek because #kidscantwait. Go to changekidshealth.org to learn more," he wrote alongside a picture of him wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt which read "change kids' health, change the future".

MORE: Simon Cowell reveals health fears for son Eric in rare interview about family life

His more than 1.5 million fans reacted to the post but the majority were left surprised by his slim frame. "Omg Simon the weight you've lost :O you didn't need to x," one wrote, whilst another one said: "Hope you are ok Simon my fave, you are looking very slim!"

The media mogul has lost so much weight that last year rumours flew around that Simon had had a gastric band fitted. Speaking to Best magazine, he revealed: "People have said, 'Oh, he's had a gastric band fitted' – but I haven't. If I had, I would admit to it."

Simon added: "This diet is all about what you put into your body. It's not the Atkins diet or anything else. It's just common sense. It's not hard at all. I met this doctor in LA and he told me my diet was appalling and I had to cut out fatty foods and certain drinks.

READ: Simon Cowell showcases impressive six-pack on the beach following his weight loss transformation

"Within a few weeks, I could see the difference. Cutting out sugar made a massive difference. The first few weeks were difficult, but then I stopped craving sugar. I have also found a brilliant gluten-free beer, which helps. The hardest part is when I see Eric eat a pizza in front of me."