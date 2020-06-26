You can now get your own smile printed on your face mask - and the results are incredible Snapfish is selling personalised face masks from just £9.99

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, face masks have quite literally become 2020's must-have fashion accessory. On June 15 it was announced that face masks would become mandatory on all forms of public transport in the UK, and since Brits have been getting creative by adding pretty patterns, fun slogans, and personalised touches. Sending fans wild with their latest designs, Snapfish has revealed that you can now get your own smile printed on your face mask - and the results are hilarious.

The brand revealed their latest mask design inspiration on the Snapfish blog. Credit: Snapfish

Posting the news on their blog, the brand revealed their latest mask design inspiration after a staff member used Snapfish's face mask builder tool to print her own smile on a covering. Sharing step-by-step instructions on their website, fans can now head to over to the Snapfish website and order a personalised smiley face mask - here's how.

Personalised mask, from £9.99, Snapfish

First, click on the 'Design Your Own' face mask option. Once you're on the builder, select 'Basic Layouts' and choose the option which has a full photo across the entire mask. From here all you need to do is upload a photo of your choosing, and then zoom in on the bottom half of the face you want to showcase. Snapfish recommends rotating the photo so that the face is level with the top of the mask, making sure that when you're aligning the photo the top of the mask hits midway down the nose in the photo, and the bottom of the mask shows the bottom of the chin. After that, order your mask and prepare for endless compliments about your hilarious design!

Starting from £9.99, Snapfish's personalised face mask range also includes fun mustache-themed coverings, multi-photo options where you can add your favourite memories, pretty floral prints, and a number of animal-themed designs perfect for children. Each double-layer personalised mask is reusable, washable, and made in a one-size-fits-all design complete with a pocket for inserting a carbon filter.

