Martin Lewis gives update on his health as he returns to This Morning The money saving expert had been forced to cancel his live TV appearances

Martin Lewis made a return to live television on Monday, despite still struggling with a throat ulcer. The money saving expert revealed he was well enough to appear live on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, but still wasn’t able to eat without being in pain.

Taking to Facebook to share an update on his condition, Martin wrote: "Throatgate update: While not better, my throat ulcer's improved. With pain-relief, I can now talk again (tho eating's a trial). So I'm doing my @ThisMorning slot on Brexit travel prep & more importantly'll read mini MSE her bedtime story. No @bbc5live tho 40mins' too much."

Martin Lewis was able to return to This Morning on Monday

Martin’s return to the ITV show comes just days after he revealed he was in agony due to a throat ulcer, which couldn’t be cured by any medical treatment. The 46-year-old gave an update about his health on Facebook on Thursday, telling his followers: "Last night I saw a specialist who confirmed I’ve a large, vicious ulcer in my throat (I won’t post the picture of it) – not a cold/flu. Unfortunately eating and speaking are truly agonizing, causing the left of my face and neck to go into spasm – leaving me close (or sometimes in) tears."

The finance journalist and TV personality is a regular guest on both Good Morning Britain and This Morning as she shares his best money-saving tips for viewers. He is not the only famous face to share their experience of a painful ulcer in recent weeks, as Judy Finnigan revealed that she was "close to death" after developing four stomach ulcers – which left her vomiting blood.

"Last autumn it happened to me and I nearly died...The culprit was good old over-the-counter ibuprofen, the seemingly harmless stuff you take for a bad back, or (in my case) a painful knee," Judy wrote in her column for the Daily Express. "I gulped the jolly little bright blue capsules, looking like sweeties, daily for a mere four weeks."

