Phillip Schofield opened up about his mental health on Tuesday's episode of This Morning, admitting that the ITV daytime show has saved him during the lockdown. Whilst in a discussion with Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar, the dad-of-two opened up about the benefits of keeping his regular routine throughout the coronavirus crisis. Adrian told Phillip: "I feel envious of you being able to go on and still do a day's work. It's such a wonderful thing to be able to do," to which the silver fox replied: "It's very good for the head. I mean, this has saved my head actually being able to come in here and keep going."

While many programmes have been postponed during the coronavirus lockdown, This Morning has been one of the few that has remained on air. The award-winning daytime show has been focusing on the daily COVID-19 updates, as well as offering advice to viewers worried about the virus, sharing uplifting stories from coronavirus survivors, and shining a spotlight on the incredible work of the key workers. Phillip is one of the few presenters to still host the show from the London studio, along with Holly Willoughby, and Friday presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. Other regulars, such as Alison Hammond and Trinny Woodall, have been appearing on the show from home, as have the celebrity guests.

The TV presenter has been open about his mental health over the past few months, having come out as gay in February. Philip discussed the stress he felt at coming to terms with his sexuality, following his 27-year marriage to wife Stephanie Lowe. Talking to The Sun on Sunday after his revelation, the Dancing on Ice presenter said: "It was starting to affect my health. I am skinnier now than when I was in Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat almost 30 years ago. That is what stress does. So actually, when it got to the point where I was thinking: 'This is beginning to affect you, this is beginning to affect your health and your weight and all of that,' it was those two-and-a-half hours on This Morning that everything is parked because this is who you are. This is what you do. This is what you love."

