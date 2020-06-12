Lara Lewington hits out at Martin Lewis in hilarious Twitter exchange The TV couple have been married since May 2009

Martin Lewis and his wife Lara Lewington proved they were very much like any married couple following a hilarious Twitter spat on Thursday. Following the Martin Lewis Money show, the This Morning money saving expert took to his social media page to reveal that he uses graphs to monitor their scrabble scores - which irked Lara. "To clarify what I was saying at the end of #martinlewis before @LaraLewington tried to censor me. We've played 1,153 games of scrabble since we met (I have a graph)," he tweeted. "I've won by a ratio of 2.17:1 - my average score is 407, Mrs MSE is 365. (Though she always wins at Monopoly deals!)"

READ: 6 times celebrity chefs have caused chaos on TV

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Lewis get emotional during sweet message to mother-in-law

Upon seeing his revelation, journalist Lara quipped: "This is completely unnecessary information." To which, her husband replied: "On no it isn't!" Fans of the couple found their Twitter exchange hilarious, with many sympathising with Lara. "Come on Lara, you can beat him," wrote one, while another remarked: "Nobody likes a bragger Martin." A third post read: "My husband also keeps spreadsheets, detailing similar info. He even has a spreadsheet of spreadsheets. I sympathise."

WATCH: Martin Lewis' voice cracks as he sends emotional message to mother-in-law

Martin and Lara have been married since 2009

The post comes shortly after Martin, 48, opened up about home life with his wife Lara, 41, and their daughter, Sapphire, whom they welcomed in 2012. Speaking to Lauren Laverne on Desert Island Discs on Sunday morning, the TV presenter reminisced about the early days of his relationship with his wife whilst explaining why he picked a specific song to play in the background. "When we started going out, in the days when she would allow me to do this, I'm banned now since we had a child, I'm not allowed to ride a motorbike anymore," he said.

MORE: Inside Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis' two impressive home TV studios

"We would occasionally hire a motorbike when we were on holiday and we'd sit there and we'd sing this song in the sun, on the back of a moped, both wearing helmets, being safe, I should note," he added, before revealing how special the song is to them. "So this was the first song we danced to at our wedding, so this is the song for my wife. This is Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons – Can't Take My Eyes Off You," Martin said, as he introduced the track to the listeners of the show.

The TV couple share one daughter together

The couple have been married since May 2009. Lara is a TV presenter, journalist and former weather presenter. Since 2011, she has worked as a reporter on BBC's Click, and is also the technology columnist for Woman magazine. The couple share one child together, their daughter Sapphire.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.