Ruth Langsford posted another impressive fitness achievement to Instagram on Wednesday. The This Morning presenter uploaded a video to her Stories which featured her waving her Apple Watch at the camera. The small screen showed that the star had managed 15,489 steps and that her bpm was 90. Ruth captioned the short clip: "Best[ed] yesterday's steps!!" She also added a gif that read: "Yay!"

The workout milestone comes just a day after the Loose Women panellist filmed herself skipping more than a hundred times without a break. The kind-hearted star dedicated the video to Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, who recently broke her ankle, captioning it: "If at first, you don’t succeed.....did OVER 100 non-stop this evening!! This one’s for you @shirleyballas as you can’t skip at the moment xx #isolationskippingchallenge #skipping #fitness."

MORE: Ruth Langsford's androgynous new look has shocked fans, in a good way

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford impresses fans with new fitness goal

The presenter's fans were thrilled for her, with Dancing on Ice star Trisha Goddard commenting: "Yessssss! Brilliant Ruth! I knew you would make it by the look of determination on your face! Well done you!" Ruth's husband and This Morning co-host Eamonn Holmes posted a row of clapping and thumbs-up emojis, while some of the star's other followers revealed that Ruth had inspired them to follow in her footsteps.

RELATED: Alesha Dixon shows off post-baby body transformation as she poses in gorgeous home gym

One wrote: "I've ordered a skipping rope and walked 20000 steps last weekend over two days you are making me move." Another chimed in: "Well done Ruth. I’ve just started my skipping challenge today." The 60-year-old committed to improving her fitness at the start of lockdown and has clearly followed through with her goal.

Ruth's husband Eamonn always supports her goals

Last week, she announced that she was going to exercise even more as she filmed herself walking with her dog Maggie. Ruth told her followers: "Having a morning walk again today so I'm trying to get two walks in because I've got a few days off. Sun's trying to peek out but I don't think it's going to be a very nice day, so I'll just walk."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.