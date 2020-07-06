Ruth Langsford's androgynous new look has shocked fans, in a good way This. Is. Gorgeous.

Ruth Langsford shared a very glamorous photo on Instagram on Monday, and we are in love with her striking outfit and hairstyle! The shot, which shows Ruth striking a power pose with slicked back hair and a sharp trouser suit on, was shared as part of the Save The Arts movement, which has also been participated in by Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes and friend Amanda Holden.



Ruth wowed in her striking snap

She captioned it: "Images from Industry Professionals in the television, theatre, film, entertainment & arts world doing aspects of their job. No description. The goal is to flood social media in recognition of the teams it takes to make these jobs happen. Please copy this text and post a pic to help."

Unsurprisingly, Ruth's friends and followers were quick to react to the photograph. "Wow that hair style and look, suits you so much," one fan wrote, while another said: "Ruth get that hair slicked back and show off your gorgeous face!" A further added: "Whitwoo... hot mama!"

WATCH: Ruth shows off her new hair after visiting the hairdresser post-lockdown

Some of the star's celebrity pals couldn't help but react, either – with Angela Scanlon commenting, "This is such a great look on you Ruth!!!" Strictly Come Dancing hairdresser Lisa Davey added: "Look at you!!!"

Of course, Ruth's signature style is floaty dresses and classic shirts – but those sky-heels and sharp lines certainly suit you, Ms Langsford!

She wore a chic summer dress on Friday's This Morning

For her This Morning appearance on Friday, the presenter opted for a more summery look in a bold yellow dress, which she may have purchased on Amazon – since we've spotted it for sale on the shopping website.

Khost midi shirt dress, £49, Amazon

The Khost midi shirt dress costs £49 and features a statement tortoiseshell belt buckle at the waist, as well as flattering button-up details. Ruth teamed it with classic nude heels and gold jewellery. Swoon…

