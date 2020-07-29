Mark Wright reveals holiday weight gain after indulgent getaway with wife Michelle The couple must now isolate for two weeks after their Spanish getaway

Mark Wright claims he has put on a bit of "podge" after over-indulging during his Spanish getaway with wife Michelle Keegan.

The TV star posted a topless clip to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, revealing he had gone a bit too wild on "aioli, bread and beer".

While his apparent weight gain was hard to notice on camera, Mark admitted he is getting back into his 'Train Wright' programme to slim back down to his pre-holiday weight.

Addressing his fans, Mark said: "Three days La Cala, five days Majorca, three days Ibiza. Of course ending with a bang of course, Ibiza. First session back, I'm telling you now. Not only am I a little bit podge, but I am out of my (depth).

Mark Wright claimed he'd gained some 'podge' after his holiday

"Tomorrow will be a better day. I didn't want to do it. If you don't want to do anything else right now, get up, get it done, and 'Train Wright'."

Mark kept to his word and opted for a double workout on Wednesday. Posting a clip of himself running on a treadmill, he wrote: "Sprint intervals this morning. HIIT later. Double sessions for now. Need to get back."

Mark Wright is doing double workouts after his getaway

Mark and Michelle had been soaking up the sun in Ibiza since Saturday when they reunited with their best friends, who flew into the island. Prior to that, the couple spent time in Marbella with Mark's family, including his sisters Natalya and Jessica, as well as cousin Elliot and his wife Sadie.

The 33-year-old will have plenty of time to work on his fitness now that he and Michelle have been forced into quarantine after the government pulled its air bridge with Spain following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The move, which came into effect from midnight on Saturday, means anyone returning to Britain from Spain faces an automatic fortnight-long quarantine at home.

