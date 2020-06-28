Exclusive: Mark Wright reveals personal highs and lows during lockdown with wife Michelle Keegan

In an exclusive shoot at home with HELLO!, Mark Wright has revealed how his love of fitness helped him cope with lockdown.

"I found it tough at the beginning, massively," he says from the home he shares with wife Michelle Keegan in Chigwell, Essex. "When I train I feel amazing mentally. But when all this started I didn't work out for over two weeks. I thought if I tell everyone I’m going to do an Instagram Live workout at 9am every day then I’ve got to get up."

Mark Wright has really amped up his fitness amid lockdown

Mark also tells HELLO! that he qualified as a personal trainer just before lockdown. "Mentally I am now in the best place I have ever been in my life," adding that he has recently launched a website, Train Wright, to take over from his popular daily Instagram fitness sessions.

The radio presenter lives in Chigwell, Essex

The Heart DJ also says that he has appreciated spending quality time with actress Michelle in recent months, as they are often apart for work. "I always like to find a positive in life, and the positive I would take from all the negative in the world right now is that me and Michelle got to spend time together doing normal things that you are supposed to do. It has been a great time for us on a personal level."

In the interview, Mark also reveals he set up his sister Jessica with the man who would become her fiancé, William Lee-Kemp. "I'm over the moon they're getting married. I was the one that set those two up. The minute I met Will I could tell he was right up my sister’s street," he says.

Read the full interview in this week's issue of HELLO!, out Monday.