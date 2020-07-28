Bikini-clad Michelle Keegan stars in funny paddleboarding video The star is in Ibiza with husband Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan is having the best time on her Ibiza holiday. The Our Girl star took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of snapshots showing her attempting to master paddleboarding during her summer break. Michelle, 33, who looks incredible in a black and white patterned bikini, also shared a short clip as she tried to stand up on the board, encouraged by husband Mark Wright. But it didn't quite go to plan for the actress! "Clueless," she captioned her post.

Michelle and Mark have been soaking up the sun in Ibiza since Saturday, when they reunited with their best friends, who flew into the island. Prior to that, the couple spent time in Marbella with Mark's family, including his sisters Natalya and Jessica, as well as cousin Elliot and wife Sadie.

It's an exciting time for Mark and Michelle. They recently demolished their £1.3million Essex house as they prepare to build their new 'dream home' in its place. The couple had their planning application granted by Epping Council's planning chiefs earlier this month, and have wasted no time in tearing down their farmhouse to get work started on construction of their new five-bedroom mansion.

Michelle and Mark have been married since May 2015

Mark and Michelle bought the property in October 2019, and in February they submitted plans to knock down the farmhouse and replace it with a Georgian-style home.

Architects' drawings submitted to the council show that the home will feature a bar, makeup room, dressing room and gym, along with a playroom, sparking speculation that the couple are planning to start a family soon.

Work will no doubt soon begin on construction of their new home, which isn't far from the couple's current Essex residence.

Mark and Michelle have offered several glimpses inside their beautiful home over the past few months, showing their impressive home gym, glamorous bedroom and living room. We can't wait to see what they do with their new residence!