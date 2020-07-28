Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright reveal quarantine plans as they're forced to isolate The couple returned from an idyllic Spanish getaway on Monday

It wasn't quite the end to their idyllic Spanish getaway that they were expecting as Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan must now isolate for two weeks.

The couple have been forced into quarantine after the government pulled its air bridge with the country following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

MORE: Mark Wright's mum just broke the internet in a bargain Tesco swimsuit

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright shares never-before-seen look inside his incredible home gym

After sharing a photo to his Instagram Stories of himself and Michelle donning face masks on their flight home on Monday, Mark revealed exactly what he plans to do during his forced self-isolation.

Sharing an image of himself in bed watching TV, Mark penned: "Quarantine life. 2 weeks!! How's ya luck!! Oh well. Looks like I will be doing a whole lot of this."

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan must isolate for two weeks

Mark also admitted he was allowing himself one more cheat day before he gets back into gym mode, treating himself to a Chinese takeaway. Captioning an image of his feast, he wrote: "And just today of this!! Back on the gym buzz tomo."

Mark and Michelle had been soaking up the sun in Ibiza since Saturday, when they reunited with their best friends, who flew into the island. Prior to that, the couple spent time in Marbella with Mark's family, including his sisters Natalya and Jessica, as well as cousin Elliot and his wife Sadie.

MORE: Michelle Keegan stuns in summer mini dress as she steps out in Marbella

Mark Wright plans to watch a lot of TV in isolation

The couple shared a number of stunning snaps of their breathtaking getaway throughout their trip. On Monday, Michelle shared a series of snapshots showing her attempting to master paddleboarding during her summer break.

The 33-year-old, who looked incredible in a black and white patterned bikini, also shared a short clip as she tried to stand up on the board, encouraged by husband Mark. But it didn't quite go to plan for the actress! "Clueless," she captioned her post.

The UK government pulled its air bridge with Spain on Saturday night with almost immediate effect following a spike of coronavirus cases in the country. The move, which came into effect from midnight, means anyone returning to Britain from Spain faces an automatic fortnight-long quarantine at home.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.