Incredible self-cleaning facemask with nanofilter which is one of the safest on the market The är face mask features a fancy cutting-edge Swedish antiviral treatment so you don't need to wash it daily

We're five months into the pandemic now and there are so many different face masks on the market. I’ve been writing features on non-medical face coverings for months now, and I thought I’d seen it all – how wrong I was. What about a mask that cleans itself and you don’t have to wash it daily? Sounds too good to be true? Well it’s real - new face mask company är have launched a face covering which is self-cleaning, and sterilises itself every two hours.

Big logo white face mask with replaceable nanofilter (other colours available), £26.92, är

The £26.92 price tag is probably a little higher than the majority of masks on the market, but unlike the majority of reusable face coverings – which benefit others more than the wearer – the är face mask adds an extra level of protection for the wearer. It reduces 99% of viruses on the surface of the mask within two hours thanks to a revolutionary self-cleaning function which was developed in Sweden and has been scientifically tested and verified.

Each adjustable mask comes with a replaceable nanofilter, which are sold separately in packs. The brand recommends that you replace them every two weeks as long as you live in an area where pollution is not an issue and you’ve not been in a potentially viral environment.

Nanofilters 3 pack, 10.71, £10.71, är

What is a nanofilter?

Nanotechnology filters block up to 99.8% or viruses, bacteria, dust and other airborne pollutants and contaminants. Each filter comprises of three layers and the nanofibers within the filter are 1,000 times thinner than a human hair.

The masks are fully adjustable and come in a range of sizes – including a children’s size. The design is black with the firm’s logo in a variety of different colours to choose from. They’re also one of the few masks to feature an exhalation valve which lets you breathe out more easily.

So the burning question – do you really not need to wash it? "It is not necessary to wash the mask very often as it reduces 99% of viruses on its own within two hours thanks to its self-cleaning technology;" says the brand. "The mask practically sterilises itself in two hours. For best performance and sustainability, wash less and only when needed." Sign me up!

