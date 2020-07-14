9 sporty face masks & coverings to work out in: From Nike to Adidas, Reebok & more These sporty face coverings are selling out fast

With the news that face coverings will now be mandatory in shops and supermarkets in the UK from 24 July, now is the time to buy yours if you haven't already. With Disney face masks, celebrity-approved designer non-surgical masks and even our very own HELLO! face masks to choose from, you're already spoiled for choice, but now some of our favourite sports brands are getting in on the act too.

From Adidas to Under Armour, shop the best sporty face coverings below, but get in quick – these covetable designs are selling out fast…

Adidas face covers

You can snap up a pack of three Adidas face covers in either black and white or blue online. Made from a soft, breathable fabric, these reusable masks are a must-have.

Adidas 3-pack face covers, £14.95, Adidas

Nike Strike Snood

Nike is yet to release a face covering of its own, but its Strike Snood has become a popular alternative with fans of the brand. The soft fleece snood covers your face and neck with a built-in mesh panel over the mouth that creates breathability.

Nike Strike Snood, £16.95, Nike

Reebok face covers

You can now bag a face mask to match your gym kit with Reebok's black and white face covers, which are sold in packs of three and promise to be comfortable, washable and reusable.

Reebok 3-pack face covers, £14.95, Reebok

Under Armour Sportsmask

Designed especially to wear while running or training, it's little surprise that Under Armour's Sportsmask quickly sold out. The innovative mask, which has a water-resistant outer shell and breathable fabric, is available to pre-order for shipping in August, and will be well worth the wait.

UA Sportsmask, £25.47, Under Armour

Liverpool F.C face coverings

Show your support to Liverpool F.C following their recent Premier League with the football club's very own branded face coverings, featuring the famous Liverbird crest.

LFC Liverbird print face cover, £6. Liverpool FC

England Rugby face coverings

Love rugby? While it may be a while until stadiums open to the public again, you can still show your support to the England rugby team with this pack of three navy and white face coverings, which feature the iconic England crest. Better still, all profits go to support the clients and projects of the RFU Injured Players Foundation.

England 3 pack face coverings, £15, Fanatics

Aston Villa face coverings

These Aston Villa face coverings have Prince William's name written all over them! No doubt the Duke of Cambridge would proudly support his beloved AVFC with the masks that include the football team's crest, and Villans slogan. All proceeds will support Acorns hospice, Birmingham Children's Hospital and the AVFC Foundation.

Aston Villa 3 pack face coverings, £15, Fanatics

Falke sporty-look face mask

After something a little more colourful? Falke's sporty face masks are available in five colours including yellow, cobalt blue, crimson, navy and brown, and feature an integrated fleece material and quick-drying fabric.

Falke 2-pack sporty face mask, £15, Falke

Formula 1 face coverings

Formula 1 fans will love this pack of three non-surgical face masks featuring the official F1 logo on three unique designs. All profits will support a charity to be determined by F1.

Formula 1 3-pack face coverings, £15, Fanatics

