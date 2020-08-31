Adele looks incredible in bikini as she shares glimpse inside huge garden in Beverly Hills The Hello hitmaker has transformed her lifestyle with a new health and fitness plan

Adele has been on a health and fitness kick over the past few years, losing an incredible seven stone in the process.

And the Hello hitmaker wowed fans over the weekend after sharing a picture of herself wearing a bikini top and patterned leggings as she recreated Notting Hill Carnival from the garden of her Beverly Hills home, after the popular event was cancelled in London.

MORE: Adele reveals the secret behind her incredible transformation

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Adele fights back tears as she pays tribute to Grenfell victims

The Rolling in the Deep singer captioned the post: "Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London."

Fans were quick to comment on Adele's appearance, with one writing: "You just broke the internet," while another wrote: "Omg you look unrecognisable, you look amazing. Well done you! What an achievement." A third added: "Finally a bikini pic! She looks amazing."

READ: Inside Adele's stunning home in Beverly Hills - all the photos

Adele looked incredible in a bikini as she posed in her garden

Adele has been working hard to transform her lifestyle, and her former personal trainer previously revealed the secret behind her incredible figure during an appearance on Lorraine.

"She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet," Camila Goodis confirmed. "It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing."

On working with the star, she added: "When she came for a workout I didn't know it was her and when she left, I thought: 'Oh it looks a little bit like Adele. She looks amazing – she's changed her lifestyle and diet."

MORE: Adele's transformation inspired her famous friend who wants to know her diet secrets

Adele has lost seven stone after transforming her lifestyle

She further added that Adele had likely given up processed food, fizzy drinks and sugar. It is now thought the award-winning singer is training with US trainer Dalton Wong, who has worked with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence in the past.

While Adele doesn't post a lot of social media, the star recently shared another gorgeous photo of herself posing inside her living room, wearing her hair in her natural waves, as she dedicated her post to Beyoncé, whose music video was on in the background.

In May, meanwhile, Adele nearly broke the internet after sharing a photo of herself for the first time since December, showing fans the extent of her slimmer figure when she thanked everyone for their birthday messages.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.