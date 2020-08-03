Adele shares a peek inside luxurious living room at £7.7million Beverly Hills home The Someone Like You singer revealed a rare peek inside her home

Adele's return to Instagram got her fans talking for more reasons than one at the weekend. From her makeup-free face to her natural curls and support of Beyoncé's new music video, her 38.3 million Instagram followers had much to discuss – but we were more distracted by her gorgeous living room.

The 32-year-old posed on one knee in front of her television, which is integrated into wooden panelling on the wall. Underneath, black marble surrounds a log-burning fireplace, which has an open back and also appears to also be accessible from another room in Adele's house.

Adele has spent the past few months staying at her £7.7million ($9.5million) mansion in Beverly Hills with her son Angelo, and previously shared a peek inside another room when she watched her Glastonbury 2016 set on TV.

The room has a neutral colour scheme with cream walls and dark wooden flooring, and an integrated wooden shelving unit where her TV is on display alongside some framed photos and books.

Adele shared a rare peek inside her beautiful Beverly Hills home

Adele has cream carpets in her living room, and a circular coffee table with mustard fabric surround at the middle of the room. She has a plant on the floor next to the window, while she appears to have a London Underground style sign reading Tottenham Hale outside.

The singer bought her home in the star-studded neighbourhood of Beverly Hills in 2016, and counts Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie among her celebrity neighbours.

The singer shared another peek inside the property in June

Adele has invested much of her estimated £150million ($190million) fortune into property, and also owns homes in West Sussex, Brighton, London and Malibu. However, as she is notoriously private, the singer has only rarely offered glimpses inside her homes on social media.

